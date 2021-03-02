Flashy New Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla’s Wonderful Cloud Seats, Big Oil’s Hydro Scam — CleanTechnica Top 20

It’s the end of another month, and thus another opportunity to look back at the most popular CleanTechnica stories of the month — as well as the most popular stories of the past week.
Let’s start with the past week, which saw an intellectual bombing of the “hydrogen economy” scam, great interest in an interesting take on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta (including a mea culpa), the light-giving combo of Tesla solar + storage in an unfortunate blackout, and some stock-market stimulation in the Li-ion battery recycling field. Here’s the full top 20:
- Hydrogen is Big Oil’s Last Grand Scam
- Safety Third: I Was Wrong To Fear The Tesla FSD Beta
- Tesla Solar + Powerwall Gives Texan Electricity In Middle Of Blacked Out Neighborhood
- Lithium-Ion Recycling Company Is Going Public
- New Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Living Space” Electric Vehicle Is A Personal Refuge & Survival Pod
- Wind Turbine Blades Can Be Recycled
- Texas Gov’t Just “Decided 60% Of the Population Wouldn’t Get Power For A Few Days”
- Aptera Is Going Gangbusters
- Texas GOP Attacks AOC With False Claims … For Trying To Help Texans, Americans, & The World
- EVs Are Already At Price Parity, But The Electric CARS Act Would Make Them Irresistible
- Volkswagen ID.4 & Tesla Model Y Highway Range Test — A Look Behind The Numbers
- Why Electric Tractors Are So Great, & Charging Just $1000 Down Is So Important
- How Many 2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Sales Were Volkswagen Sales To Itself?
- Texas to Add 35 Gigawatts of Wind & Solar in Next 3 Years — Boosting Grid Resilience
- Some Are Claiming Blue Gas Is A Tesla Killer. It’s Not.
- Solar Overtakes Wind As India’s Largest Renewable Energy Technology
- Daimler Is Considering An Early End Of ICE Vehicle Production
- A Proposal To Test Cybertruck’s
MettleMetal
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 Outcompetes Tesla Model Y On Price And Charging Speed, But Not Ease-of-Charging Nor Production Volume
- Tesla Picked As “Victoria Big Battery” Supplier
Those are the top 20 stories of the past week. What about the top 20 stories of last month?
Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sprinted onto the scene quickly and led this ranking, followed by my celebration of Tesla seats and the fact that Sandy Munro loves them as much as I do, and then circling back to that hydro scam hit from last week. Here’s a look at the full top 20 of February:
- New Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Living Space” Electric Vehicle Is A Personal Refuge & Survival Pod
- Someone Agrees With Me On Tesla Seats! Sandy Munro!
- Hydrogen is Big Oil’s Last Grand Scam
- Safety Third: I Was Wrong To Fear The Tesla FSD Beta
- $4 Billion US Oil Company Banks On Perovskite Solar Cell Of The Future
- Tesla Solar + Powerwall Gives Texan Electricity In Middle Of Blacked Out Neighborhood
- Lithium-Ion Recycling Company Is Going Public
- Warren Buffett Just Invested $4.1 Billion Into Big Oil
- GM Pushes Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology For Long Haul Trucks
- World’s 1st Zero-Emission Tanker Project Will Use Corvus Energy Storage System
- Wind Turbine Blades Can Be Recycled
- Improving The Acoustic Comfort Of The 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2022 Honda Electric Motorcycle Coming Into Focus
- Texas Gov’t Just “Decided 60% Of the Population Wouldn’t Get Power For A Few Days”
- How Low A Solar Cell Can Go, Perovskite Edition
- Chart: Why Battery Electric Vehicles Beat Hydrogen Electric Vehicles Without Breaking A Sweat
- Texas Rolling Blackouts Are Due To Economics, Not Renewables
- How Many 2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Sales Were Volkswagen Sales To Itself?
- Aptera Is Going Gangbusters
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Power Station: Initial Thoughts
Interesting roundup of stories, in my opinion.
As I’ve done at times in the past, I’m going to highlight more original stories from CleanTechnica here that I think deserve more attention (just skipping some of the ones that were featured in the top 20 lists above):
- Tons of EV sales articles
- Electric Vehicle Sales Bonanza — 20 Charts & Graphs
- Global Electric Vehicle Top 20 — EV Sales Report
- Global Plugin Vehicle Sales Up 43% In 2020, European Sales Up 137%
- Electric Vehicle Market Share Trends In UK, Netherlands, Norway, China, Germany, France, & Sweden
- 14% Of European Vehicle Sales Were Plugin Vehicle Sales In January! (5.6% Were Full Electrics)
- 8.4% Of Chinese Vehicle Sales In January Were Plugin Vehicle Sales
- 22% Of German Vehicle Sales In January Were Plugins!
- Germany Hits 21.7% Plugin Share In January — Up Over 3× Year-On-Year
- Plugin Hybrids Surprise In The Netherlands In 2021 — EV Sales Report
- Norway’s Best Ever January At 81% Plugin Electric Vehicle Share
- Sweden Plugin Vehicle Share Grows To 33.5% In January
- Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Other EV, & Top Car Sales In USA — Charts
- 2020 US Electric Vehicle Sales Report
- Cleantech Media Survival & Value
- A Top CleanTechnica Competitor To Close Down … Why?
- Will Tesla Hit Elon’s 20 Million Vehicles/Year By 2030 Target?
- How Does Bitcoin Work? What Is Bitcoin Mining? What Is Bitcoin Backed By?
- Why Bitcoin Truly Is Bad For The Climate & Environment, And Counter To Tesla’s Mission
- US Power Trends
- US Power Capacity Changes From 2010 To 2020 — CleanTechnica Charts
- US Coal Capacity Factor Dropped From 67.1% In 2010 To 47.5% In 2019
- Renewables = 23% Of US Electricity In November 2020
- 100% Of New US Power Capacity Came From Solar & Wind In November
- 77–80% Of New US Power Capacity Came From Solar & Wind In 2020
- Forecast: Solar Power Over 50% Of US Power Capacity Growth In Next 3 Years
- GreenPower Ramping Up Electric Commercial Vehicles, Electric School Buses, Autonomous Transit …
- EV Charging Info Series
- Improving The Efficiency Of Your Home, Series 2: Heating, Cooling, (Hot) Water — Part 4
- Improving The Efficiency Of Your Home, Series 2: Heating, Cooling, (Hot) Water — Part Five
- Improving The Efficiency Of Your Home, Series 2: Heating, Cooling, (Hot) Water — Part Six
- Improving The Efficiency Of Your Home – Series 2: Heating, Cooling, (Hot) Water — Part Seven
- 9 GW Of Texas Solar Power Could Be Added In 2021 — Interview
- We Met With Kenya’s 1st Tesla Model X Owner
- Women In EVs — Leading Women In The Industry Talk About Their Experiences
- The Belt-Driven Priority Current E-Bike Brings Top Tier Components At An Affordable Price
- UFODrive Aims To Dominate The Globe With EV Rentals
- Find Amazing Founding Teams Whose Solutions Are Positively Impacting The Environment (Interview)
- Jeda Products Rolls Out The Easiest, Safest Way To Capture Sentry Mode Footage
- The Wallbox Pulsar Plus Charger Arrives In North America — CleanTechnica Review
- Testing The Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Power Station To The Limits, & Beyond!
- Improving The Acoustic Comfort Of The 2019 Tesla Model 3
- Tesla: Efficiency Is Good
- Tesla [TSLA] FUD: Regulatory Credits
- Tesla [TSLA] Retail Investors Have An Advantage — Here’s Why (Part 3)
- Gamestonk [GME]? Did Tesla [TSLA] Shorts & Retail Investors Pave The Way?
- CleanTech Talk Podcasts
- How NVIDIA Brings Autonomy To Automakers — CleanTechnica Interview
- Lyft’s 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging — CleanTech Talk Podcast
- KoBold: Using Machine Learning To Find EV Battery Minerals — CleanTechnica Podcast (Part 1)
- KoBold: Using Machine Learning To Find EV Battery Minerals — CleanTechnica Podcast (Part 2)
- The EV Battery Supply Chain & Pricing — Lithium, Nickel, & Cobalt Trends (Part 1)
- The EV Battery Supply Chain & Pricing — Nickel, Cobalt, & Lithium Trends (Part 2)
- Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview
- Green Hydrogen — Where Is It Useful? Where Is It Not?