Hyundai NEXO hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Photo by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica.

Flashy New Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla’s Wonderful Cloud Seats, Big Oil’s Hydro Scam — CleanTechnica Top 20

It’s the end of another month, and thus another opportunity to look back at the most popular CleanTechnica stories of the month — as well as the most popular stories of the past week.

Let’s start with the past week, which saw an intellectual bombing of the “hydrogen economy” scam, great interest in an interesting take on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta (including a mea culpa), the light-giving combo of Tesla solar + storage in an unfortunate blackout, and some stock-market stimulation in the Li-ion battery recycling field. Here’s the full top 20:

  1. Hydrogen is Big Oil’s Last Grand Scam
  2. Safety Third: I Was Wrong To Fear The Tesla FSD Beta
  3. Tesla Solar + Powerwall Gives Texan Electricity In Middle Of Blacked Out Neighborhood
  4. Lithium-Ion Recycling Company Is Going Public
  5. New Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Living Space” Electric Vehicle Is A Personal Refuge & Survival Pod
  6. Wind Turbine Blades Can Be Recycled
  7. Texas Gov’t Just “Decided 60% Of the Population Wouldn’t Get Power For A Few Days”
  8. Aptera Is Going Gangbusters
  9. Texas GOP Attacks AOC With False Claims … For Trying To Help Texans, Americans, & The World
  10. EVs Are Already At Price Parity, But The Electric CARS Act Would Make Them Irresistible
  11. Volkswagen ID.4 & Tesla Model Y Highway Range Test — A Look Behind The Numbers
  12. Why Electric Tractors Are So Great, & Charging Just $1000 Down Is So Important
  13. How Many 2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Sales Were Volkswagen Sales To Itself?
  14. Texas to Add 35 Gigawatts of Wind & Solar in Next 3 Years — Boosting Grid Resilience
  15. Some Are Claiming Blue Gas Is A Tesla Killer. It’s Not.
  16. Solar Overtakes Wind As India’s Largest Renewable Energy Technology
  17. Daimler Is Considering An Early End Of ICE Vehicle Production
  18. A Proposal To Test Cybertruck’s Mettle Metal
  19. Hyundai IONIQ 5 Outcompetes Tesla Model Y On Price And Charging Speed, But Not Ease-of-Charging Nor Production Volume
  20. Tesla Picked As “Victoria Big Battery” Supplier

Those are the top 20 stories of the past week. What about the top 20 stories of last month?

Interestingly, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sprinted onto the scene quickly and led this ranking, followed by my celebration of Tesla seats and the fact that Sandy Munro loves them as much as I do, and then circling back to that hydro scam hit from last week. Here’s a look at the full top 20 of February:

Hyundai IONIQ 5, courtesy Hyundai.

  1. New Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Living Space” Electric Vehicle Is A Personal Refuge & Survival Pod
  2. Someone Agrees With Me On Tesla Seats! Sandy Munro!
  3. Hydrogen is Big Oil’s Last Grand Scam
  4. Safety Third: I Was Wrong To Fear The Tesla FSD Beta
  5. $4 Billion US Oil Company Banks On Perovskite Solar Cell Of The Future
  6. Tesla Solar + Powerwall Gives Texan Electricity In Middle Of Blacked Out Neighborhood
  7. Lithium-Ion Recycling Company Is Going Public
  8. Warren Buffett Just Invested $4.1 Billion Into Big Oil
  9. GM Pushes Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology For Long Haul Trucks
  10. World’s 1st Zero-Emission Tanker Project Will Use Corvus Energy Storage System
  11. Wind Turbine Blades Can Be Recycled
  12. Improving The Acoustic Comfort Of The 2019 Tesla Model 3
  13. 2022 Honda Electric Motorcycle Coming Into Focus
  14. Texas Gov’t Just “Decided 60% Of the Population Wouldn’t Get Power For A Few Days”
  15. How Low A Solar Cell Can Go, Perovskite Edition
  16. Chart: Why Battery Electric Vehicles Beat Hydrogen Electric Vehicles Without Breaking A Sweat
  17. Texas Rolling Blackouts Are Due To Economics, Not Renewables
  18. How Many 2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Sales Were Volkswagen Sales To Itself?
  19. Aptera Is Going Gangbusters
  20. Jackery Explorer 1000 Solar Power Station: Initial Thoughts

Interesting roundup of stories, in my opinion.

As I’ve done at times in the past, I’m going to highlight more original stories from CleanTechnica here that I think deserve more attention (just skipping some of the ones that were featured in the top 20 lists above):

 
 
