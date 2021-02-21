Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

KoBold: Using Machine Learning To Find EV Battery Minerals — CleanTechnica Podcast, Part 2

Published

In the second half of this episode of our Cleantech Talk podcast interview series, Zachary Shahan, Director and CEO of CleanTechnica, and Josh Goldman, cofounder and CFO/CTO at KoBold Metals, continue their conversation about mineral exploration. You can listen to the full conversation in the embedded player below. Below that embedded SoundCloud player is a brief summary of the topics covered, but tune into the podcast to follow the full discussions. 

You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Zach and Josh launch the second half of this podcast by talking about the nature of innovation in the natural resources sphere. Josh sees one space to apply technology could be extracting higher-quality minerals from low-grade resources, though the process is incredibly disruptive. Instead, he believes KoBold is tackling the supply challenge in a more effective way by finding high-quality resources in new locations. The innovation for KoBold comes from leveraging the right technology and data to identify those sites.

Zach and Josh talk a bit more about the social and environmental implications of mining. Josh believes that KoBold, as an exploration company, has a responsibility to consider these challenges. Josh, however, does believe that it is possible to develop these resources responsibly and in ways that ensure the communities near the sites are benefiting from the process.

The two then take time to talk about politics and the most relevant policy matters concerning electric vehicles and the battery supply chain. Josh sees an increasing recognition that these critical materials are necessary for meeting climate goals globally. He also believes that while recycling the materials might be one way to keep meeting needs for solar panels and electric vehicles, there are not sufficient stocks already in circulation that would let us meet future demand by recycling. With more raw materials being necessary, Josh is wondering how the United States can enable sustainable development of these mineral resources.

Zach and Josh wrap up the second half of this podcast by talking about some of the biggest barriers to the sustainable development of mineral resources. They also chat briefly about what to expect for 2030 and their excitement for the future.

To hear more on these topics, listen to the show!

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Winter is a Cutler Scholar and undergraduate student double majoring in Environmental Studies and Journalism at Ohio University's Honors Tutorial College, with a minor in French. Her academic interests include environmental communication, technology and social innovation, especially as they relate to international climate change mitigation and adaptation. Though Winter attends school in her hometown of Athens, Ohio, she takes advantage of her breaks to explore the world beyond. She spent her most recent break undertaking self-driven research on climate change and environmental justice in Southeast Asia. This year, she will be completing her dual thesis and supplementary documentary series on climate change communication. Winter is excited to contribute to and work with the team at CleanTechnica as a Summer Editorial Intern.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

KoBold: Using Machine Learning To Find EV Battery Minerals — CleanTechnica Podcast, Part 1

In the first half of this episode of our Cleantech Talk podcast interview series, Zachary Shahan, Director and CEO of CleanTechnica, and Josh Goldman,...

51 mins ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Lyft’s 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging — CleanTech Talk Podcast

In this episode of our CleanTech Talk podcast interview series, Zachary Shahan, Director and CEO of CleanTechnica, and Sam Arons, Director of Sustainability at...

2 days ago

Cars

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 “Living Space” Electric Vehicle Is A Personal Refuge & Survival Pod

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle is made for driving, living, and surviving in the age of COVID-19 and climate change.

4 days ago

Clean Transport

Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this episode of our CleanTech Talk podcast interview series, Zachary Shahan, Director and CEO of CleanTechnica, Mike Masquelier, CEO of WAVE, and Alf...

February 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.