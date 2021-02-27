How NVIDIA Brings Autonomy To Automakers — CleanTechnica Interview

In this episode of our CleanTech Talk podcast interview series, Zachary Shahan, Director and CEO of CleanTechnica, and Danny Shapiro, Senior Director of Automotive at NVIDIA, sit down to talk about autonomous vehicles. You can listen to the full conversation in the embedded player below. Below that embedded SoundCloud player is a brief summary of the topics covered, but tune into the podcast to follow the full discussion.

NVIDIA is a technology company involved in many different industries, as Danny notes, with the automotive industry just one that they are currently seeking to transform. While they started with graphics, they moved into infotainment soon after. As their technology evolved and became more of a high-performing computing processor, they found driver assistance and autonomous vehicles to be an exciting application for their technology. As Zach says it, NVIDIA is a leader in the technology sphere, and he is excited to follow their expansion into the autonomous vehicle space.

The two launch the podcast with a discussion about NVIDIA’s evolution and expansion in the autonomous vehicle sector and the ways in which the company’s technology has influenced many different industries. As a global company, NVIDIA has come to understand how the automotive hubs around the world — like Japan, Germany, and the United States — are creating software-defined cars.

Zach and Danny also dive deeper into the technical aspects of NVIDIA’s work and why artificial intelligence integration with vehicles is so critical. As a true technology partner, Danny explains that NVIDIA works on the integration piece of the puzzle, starting with the architecture and teaching automakers what is possible that may have never been done before. With hundreds of companies in their global ecosystem, Danny says that NVIDIA has been able to develop core libraries that they are able to make available to other companies. This could be facial recognition software for driver monitoring, gesture control, or natural language processing. Danny also shares more about the testing and validation process for their technology.

Ultimately, Danny believes that NVIDIA has the most comprehensive technological solutions to the autonomous vehicle transformation and are able to support automakers in developing what they need. Zach and Danny close this episode with a broader conversation about NVIDIA’s place in the market and where they hope to head into the future.

To hear more on these topics, listen to the show!

