EV Charging Stations & Outlets By State (Charts!)

While working on another article this week, I found my way over to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Poking around, I found state-by-state data for a handful of EV charging stats. So, I decided to dive in, create a spreadsheet, and then create a bunch of charts out of that.

To kick off the fun, I’m embedding a set of interactive charts that gives you 5 different charts to choose from, which I’ll explain in a moment. The one problem that can arise with these interactive charts is they sometimes don’t play well with smartphones. If that’s the case for you, I’ve got two solutions: 1) underneath the interactive charts (there will be two sets of interactive charts), I will put the full series of static charts; and 2) just look at this article on a dang computer!

If you’re confused regarding the categories, “outlets” are individual places you can plug in an EV — including Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charger ports. A station can include multiple outlets/ports, and most do. Also, note that private residential charging stations/outlets are not included in the data.

As you can see as you flip through the different charts above, Vermont, California, D.C., and Hawaii lead the way on charging stations per 100,000 people. Of those, Vermont demolishes the competition in terms of Level 1 chargers (normal wall outlets) per 100,000 people, while California does so in the Level 2 and DC fast charging categories. Overall, aside from leading the United States in EV sales, California is still far ahead in EV charging infrastructure. Perhaps that’s just a matter of high EV adoption leading to high rates of EV charging infrastructure, but we also know that more EV charging infrastructure inspires more electric vehicle sales. So, at this point, the two are surely part of a reinforcing cycle.

Vermont, D.C., and especially California warp the charts so much, though, that it’s hard to see how the other states compare to each other. So, I created a second set of interactive charts without those locations included. Here’s that set of 5 charts:

My home state of Florida does very well with this view, but it should be much better, and in case you already forgot the first set of charts — California shows the way.

Overall, the figures we have indicate that there’s tremendous room for growth, and the world needs quicker EV charging station rollouts.

Here are the static versions of the charts mentioned above (click any to enlarge them):

