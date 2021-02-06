Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

The EV Battery Supply Chain & Pricing — Nickel, Cobalt, & Lithium Trends (Part 2)

Published

In the second half of this CleanTech Talk podcast interview, CleanTechnica CEO Zach Shahan continues his talk with Caspar Rawles, Head of Price Assessments at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, to delve into the battery supply chain. You can listen to the full conversation in the embedded player below. Below that embedded SoundCloud player is a brief summarization of the topics covered, but tune into the podcast to follow the full discussion. [Editor’s note: I have no idea what happened to my mic/audio on this podcast. It was the same setup as I used for the green hydrogen podcast. But I will try to identify and avoid the issue in future podcasts. —Zach]

You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Zach and Caspar transition from talking about lithium to focusing on nickel in the second half of this episode. Nickel is in a slightly different situation than lithium, Caspar explains, and therefore the market is currently oversupplied with nickel. Unlike other battery minerals, he says, the market for nickel is much bigger, with very little of the demand coming from batteries. But Caspar predicts that the main demand growth for nickel will come from the battery market over the next five year.

Caspar talks about the global landscape of nickel mining and where supply might come from over the next few years, especially from Southeast Asia. With most of the battery supply chain, he notes, the resource in question is typically either controlled or processed by China, as is seen with cobalt, lithium, and, up until recently, nickel. Caspar sees a need over the next decade in non-Chinese investment in new supplies of these minerals, and more mining companies that can meet rising demands in the late 2020s while ensuring their operations are environmentally sound. The battery supply chain, he says, is engaging more within the nickel industry and Caspar sees nickel moving up on the priority list of battery manufacturers.

Wrapping up the second half of this podcast, Zach and Caspar touch briefly on cobalt. Unpacking the “ethics of cobalt,” Caspar believes that there is a misbelief in mainstream media around this issue that all cobalt production contributes to human rights abuses. He notes that actually the vast majority of cobalt comes from industrial operations, but admits there is still a problem in these cases where cobalt is mined using child labor, for example. Over the past few years, however, Caspar has seen cobalt production becoming more ethical, and industry has worked with artisanal miners in the DRC to ensure change is happening. Although there are still some questions around the ethics of cobalt, Caspar believes the rise of organizations working to ensure ethical cobalt can pave a new pathway for cobalt use.

To hear more on these topics, listen to the show!

Also see the first half of this interview if you missed it: “The EV Battery Supply Chain & Pricing — Lithium, Nickel, & Cobalt Trends (Part 1).”

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story. Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Winter is a Cutler Scholar and undergraduate student double majoring in Environmental Studies and Journalism at Ohio University's Honors Tutorial College, with a minor in French. Her academic interests include environmental communication, technology and social innovation, especially as they relate to international climate change mitigation and adaptation. Though Winter attends school in her hometown of Athens, Ohio, she takes advantage of her breaks to explore the world beyond. She spent her most recent break undertaking self-driven research on climate change and environmental justice in Southeast Asia. This year, she will be completing her dual thesis and supplementary documentary series on climate change communication. Winter is excited to contribute to and work with the team at CleanTechnica as a Summer Editorial Intern.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

S&P Warns Oil Majors A Downgrade Is Coming “Within Weeks”

S&P, the global rating service, has warned many of the world's largest oil and gas companies that a downgrade of their credit status could...

January 29, 2021

Cars

Ford Pumps $29 Billion Into Electric Vehicle Plot After Splashy Mustang Mach-E Success

Ford banks $29 billion on electric vehicle future and autonomous vehicles following smashing success of all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

1 day ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Consumer Technology

Send a Unique Greeting With HYmini’s Solar Postcard

Receiving postcards with pictures from exotic places is fun, but you know what’s even more fun? Receiving a solar postcard. HYMini’s miniNOTE is an...

January 14, 2009

Air Quality

Europe’s Chance To Sprint Ahead On Electric Vehicles

The European electric vehicle market has been hot. Now it has the opportunity to truly speed ahead of the pack. “The European Commission is...

16 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica