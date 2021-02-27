Connect with us

Electric Vehicle Market Share Trends in UK, Netherlands, Norway, China, Germany, France, & Sweden

Let’s explore plugin vehicle market share trends in 7 top countries with some bar charts and line graphs.

Published

One of our readers this week requested that we publish plugin vehicle market share comparisons for half a dozen or so countries on the bottom of each EV sales report. I loved the idea and we will do it going forward. However, that also made me realize that I could now publish an updated full-year report comparing the plugin vehicle share in several major countries. Here that is in several different chart formats.

Note that this article relies heavily on interactive charts that often to not display well on smartphones. It is best viewed on a “real computer.” Alternatively, I’m putting static versions of a few of the charts on the top and bottom of the article.

This first chart is a new type of chart I’ve never created before. It shows full battery electric vehicle (BEV) market share in 2020 compared to plugin vehicle (PEV) market share in 2020 in 7 major markets — the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, China, Germany, France, and Sweden. Naturally, Norway is far in the lead, with BEVs getting 54% share of its market in 2020 and PEVs 75%. But the interesting thing aside from that is seeing how BEV vs. PEV share varies by country, from the Netherlands where BEVs accounted for almost all PEV sales, to Sweden where more than two times as many plugin hybrids are sold than BEVs. My final comment on this chart is that it shows how far China has fallen relative to these European countries on this quite important metric. The BEV and PEV shares of China’s overall auto market actual rose, but they just rose so much higher in these other countries in Europe’s breakout year, 2020.

Next, we’ve got a line graph looking at plugin vehicle market share in these 7 countries from 2012 through 2020. You can see the spikes from Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the UK, but Norway dominates so much that I also made another version of that graph that removes Norway so that we can look more closely at the remaining 6 countries.

And here are two more ways of looking at those same numbers, first an interactive series of bar charts where you can look more closely at the trends country by country, and then the same thing but with Norway removed so that you can see bigger bars for the other countries:

Any thoughts on these charts and figures?

 

 
 
