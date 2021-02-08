Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Biomass

100% of New US Power Capacity Came from Solar & Wind in November

Published

Matching the result in October 2020, November 2020 saw 100% of new US power capacity coming from wind and solar power, according to data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The figures exclude rooftop solar power, but 100% is 100% either way.

Overall, in the first 11 months of 2020, solar and wind power accounted for 70% of all new power capacity in the country (excluding rooftop solar from the equation).

That’s up from solar and wind accounting for 51% in the first 11 months of 2019.

More specifically, solar accounted for 41.5% of new power capacity in November 2020, 31.2% in the first 11 months of 2020, and 24% in the first 11 months of 2019.

Meanwhile, wind accounted for 58.5%, 38.7%, and 27.1% in those same periods of time, respectively.

Natural gas dropped from 45.5% in January–November 2019 to 29% in January–November 2020.

Naturally, if you throw in rooftop solar power, the solar energy and overall renewable energy numbers look better and fossil fuels look worse, but I’m skipping that exercise in this report. I’ll return to an estimate for small-scale solar in the year-end report soon.

Renewable energy was the clear winner in terms of new power capacity last year, but what about total installed power capacity?

In terms of total installed power capacity in the USA, solar and wind combine for 13.6%. All renewables tabulated together totaled 23.6%. Coal accounted for 20% and natural gas for 44.4%. So, clearly, there’s still a long way to go to make the United States a clean energy country.

See our previous US power capacity reports for a deeper look at new US power capacity additions and trends over time. Also see our US electricity generation reports for more context.

Here’s an interactive version of the charts above, but note that it may not display well on your mobile device (use a real computer!):

Related story: Solar & Wind = 74.6% Of Expected US Power Capacity Growth In Next 3 Years (Charts)

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story. Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in NIO [NIO], Tesla [TSLA], and Xpeng [XPEV]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, & battery news & analysis site in the world.
 
 
Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

style=“ padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px;”

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Cars

Global Plugin Vehicle Sales Up 43% In 2020, European Sales Up 137%

Plugin electric vehicles (fully electric vehicles as well as plugin hybrids) had a sales increase of 43% in 2020 compared to 2019 according to...

2 hours ago
perovskite solar cell renewable energy perovskite solar cell renewable energy

Clean Power

$4 Billion US Oil Company Banks On Perovskite Solar Cell Of The Future

Something must be afoot when a leading US oil and gas stakeholder spends years perfecting the perovskite solar cell of the future.

23 hours ago

Clean Transport

GM’s Electric Vehicle Strategy Takes Shape, & It’s All About That Fleet

GM's BrightDrop electric vehicle venture gets off to roaring start with Merchants Fleet hookup for thousands of electric delivery vans.

23 hours ago

Buildings

What’s Next for State Climate Action in the US? 7 Areas to Watch

Originally published on WRI’s Blog. By Devashree Saha, Tom Cyrs and Alex Rudee  The Biden administration has committed to a historically ambitious climate agenda. We can expect a profound...

2 days ago

Cars

Ford Pumps $29 Billion Into Electric Vehicle Plot After Splashy Mustang Mach-E Success

Ford banks $29 billion on electric vehicle future and autonomous vehicles following smashing success of all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV.

3 days ago

Clean Power

SunPower Slides Into 7 New Markets In 6 States

SunPower has long been one of the largest, most influential, most popular solar power companies in the United States. In fact, its precursor was...

4 days ago
Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3

Cars

Tesla’s Advantage: EVs Cannot Succeed Without Developing Parallel Supercharging Networks

In the United States only about 1.3 percent of all vehicles sold last year were battery powered. And about 90 percent of those sales...

4 days ago

Cars

GM Drops Funny, Fearless Electric Vehicle Ad On Superbowl Sunday

Globe-punching Will Ferrel, arrow-slinging Aquafina, and cosplaying Kenan Thompson light up GM's "Everybody In" electric vehicle campaign.

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica