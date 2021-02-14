Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo: Corvus Energy will supply the battery-based ESS to Kawasaki Heavy Industries to integrate into the zero-emissions all-electric propulsion and electrical systems aboard the “e5 tanker” under construction for Asahi Tanker. Photo courtesy of e5 Lab Inc.

Boats

World’s 1st Zero-Emission Tanker Project Will Use Corvus Energy Storage System

Published

Corvus Energy was selected to provide an energy storage system (ESS) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries for the zero-emissions electric e5 tanker it is building, the world’s first zero-emissions tanker. The electric tanker is under construction for Tokyo’s Asahi Tanker Co.

The battery-powered vessel was designed by e5 Lab Inc., which is a consortium of leading Japanese shipping and maritime services companies. One of those companies is Asahi Tanker Co. which focuses on building infrastructure services that focus on electrically powered vessels. The new vessel for Asahi Tanker is the first of two all-electric vessels that will be built from e5 Lab. It should be in service in bunkering operations in Tokyo Bay by 2022. The ships will be built by two companies — KOA Industry Co. and Imura Shipyard Co.

Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, spoke of the importance of the Japanese market. “Japan is an important market for Corvus Energy and a big part of our future growth strategy,” said Bjørkeli. “Like Norway, Japan is a maritime nation with a clear path towards a green future. The government has already announced ambitious plans to be free of carbon emissions by 2050, which will require significant decarbonization initiatives in its world-leading shipping industry.”

In September 2020, Kawasaki Heavy Industries was awarded the contract for the ship’s propulsion system. It will integrate the 3,480 kWh Orca ESS from Corvus Energy to power the vessel. Ohno Tatsuya of Kawasaki Heavy Industries spoke of the expertise of Corvus Energy. “Corvus Energy has battery and marine market expertise unlike any other,” said Tatsuya. “They have been an outstanding partner in other projects, and we are excited to work with Corvus again on this ground-breaking project.”

Pradeep Datar, Vice President Asia for Corvus Energy, noted that this was a milestone for Corvus Energy. “KHI has significant expertise in marine propulsion and electrical systems design and this contract shows that we are recognized for our expert knowledge as well as our ability to reliably deliver a high-performance ESS,” Datar commented.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, & battery news & analysis site in the world.
 
 
Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Batteries Get 2nd Life In Electric Sightseeing Boat

As more and more Teslas get old (or get into accidents), there are more and more Tesla batteries available for new purposes. One clever...

November 13, 2020

Boats

Have An Electric Boat? How About An Electric Boat Supercharger?

We've had a stream of electric boat stories recently (no pun intended), but something that has never crossed our desk or my mind before...

November 13, 2020

Boats

Volvo Penta To Embrace Electrification In New Pilot Program

Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron have joined forces to embrace electrification in a new pilot program to make the wind industry even cleaner!

November 12, 2020

Boats

Electric Boats Are Popping — 3 New Electric Boat Stories

As battery prices have dropped, more and more types of electric vehicles have been popping onto the scene. That includes boats of various sorts....

November 10, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica