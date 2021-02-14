World’s 1st Zero-Emission Tanker Project Will Use Corvus Energy Storage System

Corvus Energy was selected to provide an energy storage system (ESS) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries for the zero-emissions electric e5 tanker it is building, the world’s first zero-emissions tanker. The electric tanker is under construction for Tokyo’s Asahi Tanker Co.

The battery-powered vessel was designed by e5 Lab Inc., which is a consortium of leading Japanese shipping and maritime services companies. One of those companies is Asahi Tanker Co. which focuses on building infrastructure services that focus on electrically powered vessels. The new vessel for Asahi Tanker is the first of two all-electric vessels that will be built from e5 Lab. It should be in service in bunkering operations in Tokyo Bay by 2022. The ships will be built by two companies — KOA Industry Co. and Imura Shipyard Co.

Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, spoke of the importance of the Japanese market. “Japan is an important market for Corvus Energy and a big part of our future growth strategy,” said Bjørkeli. “Like Norway, Japan is a maritime nation with a clear path towards a green future. The government has already announced ambitious plans to be free of carbon emissions by 2050, which will require significant decarbonization initiatives in its world-leading shipping industry.”

In September 2020, Kawasaki Heavy Industries was awarded the contract for the ship’s propulsion system. It will integrate the 3,480 kWh Orca ESS from Corvus Energy to power the vessel. Ohno Tatsuya of Kawasaki Heavy Industries spoke of the expertise of Corvus Energy. “Corvus Energy has battery and marine market expertise unlike any other,” said Tatsuya. “They have been an outstanding partner in other projects, and we are excited to work with Corvus again on this ground-breaking project.”

Pradeep Datar, Vice President Asia for Corvus Energy, noted that this was a milestone for Corvus Energy. “KHI has significant expertise in marine propulsion and electrical systems design and this contract shows that we are recognized for our expert knowledge as well as our ability to reliably deliver a high-performance ESS,” Datar commented.

