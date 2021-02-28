Connect with us

Electric Vehicle Sales Bonanza — 20 Charts & Graphs

Published

Thanks to a recent suggestion from a CleanTechnica reader, I’ve gone ahead and created a page that I’m putting in our sidebar and will keep updated as we get new electric vehicle (EV) sales stats, charts, and graphs. At the moment, it pulls together 20 top charts and graphs on EV sales around the world. You can check out the page here.

Just to briefly write about the selection of charts and graphs I’m focusing on: I’ve included some key global ones (the world’s top EV models, the world’s top EV manufacturers, Tesla’s global stats), trends in plugin vehicle market share in key markets (because I love these and they also get to the heart of the matter from a cleantech perspective — getting gasmobiles off the road), and EV sales by model in several top countries or regions (Europe, China, Germany, France, Netherlands). I need to add a handful once we get to some updates on them — Norway, perhaps the USA, perhaps the UK, perhaps California — and I’m open to suggestions about others.

Overall, looking at trends in EV sales, solar power adoption, and wind power adoption are some of my favorite things to do. I will also soon create a simple page to regularly update to highlight the latter two. If there are any other top resource pages you’d like to see, let me know.

To close out, here are the 20 charts and graphs on that new EV sales resource page at the moment:

 
 
