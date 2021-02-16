Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Fossil Fuels

Warren Buffett Just Invested $4.1 Billion Into Big Oil

Published

In a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, reported that the company recently bought a large share of Chevron. The total amount Berkshire Hathaway invested into Chevron was $4.1 billion.

Buffett has never invested in Tesla but has invested $1.57 billion in GM. He said he would not invest in Tesla in an interview with Yahoo! Finance. Speaking of Elon Musk, Buffett said, “I’ve only met him once or twice, but yeah, I’ve talked with him, but not for quite a while.” When asked if he would invest in Tesla’s stock, Buffett simply said, “No.”

In 2019, Buffett was even more vocal about his stance against Tesla and Elon Musk when Tesla announced it was going into the insurance business. During Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, Buffett had a few things to say about Tesla crossing into his domain. “It’s not an easy business,” Buffett said in the annual meeting. “The success of the auto companies getting into the insurance business is probably as likely as the success of the insurance companies getting into the auto business.”

CNBC noted that about one-third of Buffett’s business is in the insurance space and includes GEICO. “I’d bet against any company in the auto business” getting into insurance, Buffett said. “I worry much more about Progressive.”

If Warren Buffett cared about advancing EVs and sustainability, he wouldn’t have invested such a large stake in Chevron. Warren Buffett is known for making money off of valuable stocks. Unfortunately, that seems to be his only focus — investing in companies that make him rich. He doesn’t see Tesla as such a company.

If we were to advance to sustainable transportation, many of the companies that Buffett has invested in would go out of business. We’ll see what happens.

Either way, when you put profits above the health of the people on this planet — and this is what anyone who supports the fossil fuel industry is doing — then you are cashing in on the destruction of this planet.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Charging Across the Country: An EV Road Trip

By Kelly Yearick When our family purchased a 240-mile range Tesla Model 3 in 2019, we knew it would become our core vehicle for...

9 hours ago

Clean Transport

WSJ: Electric Vehicles Are More Software Than Hardware

Originally published on EV Annex. In the race to catch Tesla, some have underestimated the Silicon Valley automaker. William Boston reports in the Wall Street Journal, “For...

12 hours ago

Clean Transport

Travelers Beware: Rolling Blackouts In Texas Are Affecting Fast Charging (+Safety Tips)

Texas is getting record cold, snow, and freezing rain today, and it’s causing a lot of problems. Among them are EV charging stations that...

19 hours ago

Cars

We Met With Kenya’s 1st Tesla Model X Owner

There are a lot of Kenyans all over the world who own or drive Teslas. There are also quite a number of Kenyans who...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.