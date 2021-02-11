Jeda Products Rolls Out The Easiest, Safest Way To Capture Sentry Mode Footage

Jeda Products has been cranking out high quality Tesla tech accessories for years and it is back with a new combination that makes it easier and safer to use Sentry Mode in the Tesla Model 3 and Y. The company sent over one of its new fully integrated USB storage devices and USB Hubs free of charge before the public launch for us to show them off to our readers.

For starters, the all new Jeda Sentry Storage Device, or SSD, is a slick 256GB USB drive designed and built specifically to provide a seamless integration into the Jeda USB Hub. I mean, how many hours of Sentry Mode footage are you really willing to watch before simply mass-deleting all of it? Yeah, I didn’t think so. For the vast majority of owners, 256GB will be more than enough storage capacity for your Tesla.

Jeda wasn’t content to provide a simply bolt-on USB drive though. Taking it to the next level, the Jeda Sentry Storage Device was designed to fit beautifully into its Jeda USB Hubs. From the factory, the USB ports on the Tesla Model 3 and Y are buried deep in the center console of the vehicle. That’s all well and good, but makes adding a large USB drive to capture sentry footage feel vulnerable and exposed to whatever you might have rattling around in your center console.

Being Tesla fanatics, the team at Jeda had a brilliant solution in mind to make it easier to plug and unplug their custom drive from the hub. The solution was magnets. They added in magnetic connections for the USB cable that make it super simple to connect the drive to the integrated hub connection. It’s simple and brilliant and is truly a significant improvement over traditional USB storage drives.

To connect the Jeda SSD to a Jeda USB Hub, simply pop out the old faceplace of the USB Hub and the Sentry Storage Device slides right in. Format the drive by navigating to to Controls -> Safety -> Security in the settings screen of the vehicle and tap the “Format USB Device” button. Just like that, you’re off to the races.

The new Jeda Sentry Storage Device is for those drivers looking for a clean, easy to use data storage solution for their Teslas. It was designed to pair beautifully with the Jeda USB Hub which was also given a facelift. The new Jeda USB Hub features 3 of the standard USB-A ports out front in an acknowledgement that 2 USB-A ports are often relegated to powering two slots of a wireless charging pad.

Two USB-C ports give owners of more current tech the ability to simply pop in a USB-C device without the need for ugly, clunky adapters sticking out into the nebulous dark of the center console. Inside the hub, a single vertical USB-A port allows for the connection of a stealth storage device behind the slick blanked out front plate. That’s a total of 6 USB ports compared to the two you get from the factory.

Out back, Jeda has versions of the USB Hub for the previous generation Tesla and current generation vehicles. Neither device is necessary to drive a Tesla, but both of them improve on what you get from the factory. The hub is especially nice for those utilizing more than two USB devices in the vehicle.

The new Jeda Sentry Storage Device is available today with the first batch of product already in the warehouse, according to Jeda. It will set buyers back $149.99, but you can get $25 off for next month by entering our exclusive discount code, cleantechnica, at checkout. The newest version of the Jeda USB Hub can be had for just $65. Both can be purchased directly from Jeda Products at getjeda.com.