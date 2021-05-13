The Changing US EV Market — Podcast

The US electric vehicle market has been dominated by Tesla since the Model 3 came out. However, we’re getting more compelling electric vehicle models in 2021, and some of these could be top sellers.
In this episode of CleanTech Talk, I talk with Matt Pressman, cofounder of EVANNEX, and David Havasi, former Tesla Johnny Appleseed, about these topics. In particular, we focus on the potential and challenges of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Chevy Bolt EUV. We’ll circle back to chat about the budding electric pickup market next week when we learn more about the Ford F-150 Lightning.
|You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: Anchor, Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, Stitcher, or YouTube (less editing/refinement, but you can see faces).
This is not really the type of discussion to try to summarize, in my opinion. So, if the topic interests you and you like this format, I encourage you to just hit the play button. If not, no worries, life goes on.
Though, since we spend the most time talking about Tesla, Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, here are some relevant recent stories about these companies and their hottest electric models:
- You Vote! 2021 CleanTechnica Car Of The Year Competition
- Reasons To Buy Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Or Volkswagen ID.4
Volkswagen ID.4
- Volkswagen ID.4 Vs. Toyota RAV4 — ID.4 Has Lower Cost Of Ownership In Many Scenarios
- Volkswagen ID.4 Is Mopping Up In Europe — April Sales Chart
- Volkswagen ID.4 Pro: ~$32,500 After Tax Credit, 260 Miles Of Range
- Volkswagen Launches 3 Superb ID.4 Commercials In USA
- Volkswagen ID.4 Wins World Car Of The Year
Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Consumer Demand Far Outstrips Supply In USA
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries Begin In Norway
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Trickle Down In USA — January Through April Sales
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Tech & Cargo Space (Vs. Tesla Model Y Tech & Cargo Space)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions
- Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions, Take Two!
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Drive Review, Take 3! It’s Not A Tesla, & That’s Good
- Ford Rises To The Occasion: My Review Of The Mustang Mach-E
GM
- Chevy Bolt Sales Jump 53.7%
- First Drive Of The New Chevy Bolt EUV With Super Cruise
- GM Banks On Free Electric Vehicle Charging Stations To Sell New Chevy Bolt EUVs
- Ranting About GM’s Electric Vehicle Super Bowl Ads (Ugh)