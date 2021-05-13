The Changing US EV Market — Podcast

The US electric vehicle market has been dominated by Tesla since the Model 3 came out. However, we’re getting more compelling electric vehicle models in 2021, and some of these could be top sellers.

In this episode of CleanTech Talk, I talk with Matt Pressman, cofounder of EVANNEX, and David Havasi, former Tesla Johnny Appleseed, about these topics. In particular, we focus on the potential and challenges of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4, and Chevy Bolt EUV. We’ll circle back to chat about the budding electric pickup market next week when we learn more about the Ford F-150 Lightning.

This is not really the type of discussion to try to summarize, in my opinion. So, if the topic interests you and you like this format, I encourage you to just hit the play button. If not, no worries, life goes on.

Though, since we spend the most time talking about Tesla, Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, here are some relevant recent stories about these companies and their hottest electric models:

