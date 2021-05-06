Connect with us

Volkswagen ID.4 Is Mopping Up In Europe In April — Chart

The Volkswagen ID.3 seems like it just hit the market, but the attention has already shifted to the Volkswagen ID.4, and that’s because the ID.4 is mopping up in Europe (and also the only fully electric Volkswagen available in the USA).

We publish monthly plugin electric vehicle sales reports for several European countries and Europe as a whole, but that never feels like enough for those of us who are addicted to following sales trends. Jumping the gun on our report for all of Europe, which comes later in the month, and using data aggregated by EU-EVs from 6 countries (Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Ireland), let’s look at April sales data.

That standout highlight, as I’ve noted twice already, is that the Volkswagen ID.4 did very well. It had more than 4,000 sales last month in these 6 countries. That’s approximately 3,000 more than the 2nd-place Kia Niro EV.

The Volkswagen ID.3 did sneak a medal into its trunk, ending slightly ahead of the #4 Volvo XC40 Recharge and #5 Audi e-tron to take the bronze medal in 3rd. In 6th, you actually get the Skoda Enyaq, which is extremely similar to the #1 ID.4 under the surface. Actually, it makes you wonder how much you should or could combine related models for rankings like this.

As more data come in from other European countries, I’ll do updates of this aggregate report.

Additionally, year-to-date sales are quite a bit different from April sales. Most notably, the Tesla Model 3 is far ahead in #1 — and will almost certainly hold onto that position through the rest of the year. Once 11 European countries have their April data published, I’ll add a January–April chart and summary.

Update: This article has been updated to correct the countries and number of countries the sales data cover.

Appreciate CleanTechnica's originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

