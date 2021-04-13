Volkswagen ID.4 Pro: ~$32,500 After Tax Credit, 260 Miles of Range

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (which has an 82 kWh battery) has received an EPA range estimate of 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge. Buyers also get unlimited charging at Electrify America’s ultrafast charging stations for 3 full years.

Meanwhile, the price of this spacious crossover/small SUV is just $39,995, and considering that Volkswagen electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for the full $7,500 federal ZEV tax credit, that essentially means $32,495 (assuming that you can benefit from the full $7,500 tax credit). In states or jurisdictions with further subsidies for driving electric, the price may even get below $30,000.

Of course, the ID.4 is sold through dealers, which means the price depends on what they decide to charge, not the MSRP that Volkswagen puts out there. In just the past month, we’ve seen Ford dealers hiking up the price of the Mustang Mach-E, pushing it well above the MSRP, and we’ve also seen dealer price cuts on the Chevy Bolt EV help the model record its best 1st quarter in history. The dealer system can flip either way for consumers. We’ll keep our ears up to catch if Volkswagen dealers are sliding far from MSRP.

Versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 that hit the market first — the ID.4 Pro S and 1st Edition — had an EPA-rated range of 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge, so the ID.4 Pro gets a boost, but a minimal one, over those earlier options.

If the charging station has a charge capacity of 125 kW or greater, an ID.4 can get its range boosted from 5% to 80% in 38 minutes. (Though, I’d prefer to arrive at a station with 10% or more of rated range — and I bet that 30 minutes flies by before realizing it’s time to go again.)

Some other ID.4 Pro RWD stats are as follows:

107 MPGe in city driving

91 MPGe in highway driving

99 MPGe combined

201 horsepower

228 pound-feet of torque

The ID.4 Pro S comes with an MSRP of $44,495 and fancier features inside.

For an estimated lifetime cost of ownership comparisons between the ID.4 and some other top models, see:

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design