Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Volkswagen ID.4 Pro: ~$32,500 After Tax Credit, 260 Miles of Range

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro looks like a competitive little beast, with 260 miles of EPA-estimate range and an MSRP of $39,995.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro (which has an 82 kWh battery) has received an EPA range estimate of 260 miles (418 km) on a single charge. Buyers also get unlimited charging at Electrify America’s ultrafast charging stations for 3 full years.

Meanwhile, the price of this spacious crossover/small SUV is just $39,995, and considering that Volkswagen electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for the full $7,500 federal ZEV tax credit, that essentially means $32,495 (assuming that you can benefit from the full $7,500 tax credit). In states or jurisdictions with further subsidies for driving electric, the price may even get below $30,000.

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Of course, the ID.4 is sold through dealers, which means the price depends on what they decide to charge, not the MSRP that Volkswagen puts out there. In just the past month, we’ve seen Ford dealers hiking up the price of the Mustang Mach-E, pushing it well above the MSRP, and we’ve also seen dealer price cuts on the Chevy Bolt EV help the model record its best 1st quarter in history. The dealer system can flip either way for consumers. We’ll keep our ears up to catch if Volkswagen dealers are sliding far from MSRP.

Versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 that hit the market first — the ID.4 Pro S and 1st Edition — had an EPA-rated range of 250 miles (402 km) on a single charge, so the ID.4 Pro gets a boost, but a minimal one, over those earlier options.

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

If the charging station has a charge capacity of 125 kW or greater, an ID.4 can get its range boosted from 5% to 80% in 38 minutes. (Though, I’d prefer to arrive at a station with 10% or more of rated range — and I bet that 30 minutes flies by before realizing it’s time to go again.)

Some other ID.4 Pro RWD stats are as follows:

  • 107 MPGe in city driving
  • 91 MPGe in highway driving
  • 99 MPGe combined
  • 201 horsepower
  • 228 pound-feet of torque

The ID.4 Pro S comes with an MSRP of $44,495 and fancier features inside.

