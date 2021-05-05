You Vote! 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year Competition

Connect with us

It’s time for another CleanTechnica Car of the Year competition! In coming weeks, we will write more in-depth articles on each of the finalists to explain why each of them may deserve to win. For now, though, here’s the list of the four 2021 finalists! (Pics in alphabetical order, then bullet list in reverse.)

  • Volvo XC40 Recharge
  • Volkswagen ID.4
  • Rivian R1T
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E

I’m quite excited by this year’s competition, because I think it is the hardest one to predict. It’s hard to even make a wild guess which model will win.

Before giving basic specs and pricing on these models, here are the rules:

A year’s award period is the last two quarters of the previous year and the first two quarters of the award year. So, to qualify for the 2021 award, a vehicle had to go to market in the 2nd half of 2020 or 1st half of 2021.

There are many factors we consider with these awards, but the prime factor is trying to determine which vehicle will have the greatest long-term positive impact on the world.

So, basically, the idea is to look at the features, performance, range, style, size, and — of course — price. Looking at the overall package, how many sales do you think the model will get in the coming years? How much do you think each model will inspire people to go electric or shape the market? How much do you think each model accelerates the rEVolution?

If you’re ready to vote, here’s the poll for voting. If you want to consider the models further, here are a few basic stats and notes on each of the 2021 finalists (links to the company pages for the vehicles are on the vehicles names/subheadings):

Ford Mustang Mach-E

MSRP: $43,000–60,000

Range: 230–305 miles (370–490 km)

Acceleration: 3.8–6.1 seconds from 0–60 mph

Rivian R1T

MSRP: $67,500–70,000

Range: 300+ miles (483+ km)

Special talking point: Very off-road ready

Volkswagen ID.4

MSRP: $40,000

Range: 250 miles (402 km)

Special talking point: Widely available and potentially high production volumes

Volvo XC40 Recharge

MSRP: $54,000

Range: 208 miles (335 km)

Acceleration: 4.7 seconds from 0–60 mph

Ready to vote?

Here’s the poll.

Previous CleanTechnica Car of the Year Winners

Winners in previous years were:

2020: Tesla Model Y

2019: Hyundai Kona EV

2018: Tesla Model 3

2017: Chevy Bolt EV

2016: Tesla Model X

