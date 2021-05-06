Connect with us

Ford Mustang Mach-E Consumer Demand Far Outstrips Supply In USA

Published

A big fan of the Ford Mustang Mach-E noticed yesterday that wait times for the Mustang Mach-E in the USA are looooooooooooong. The following are the indicated wait times on the Ford website:

  • Mustang Mach-E Select — 16+ weeks (i.e., 3½+ months)
  • Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 — 16+ weeks (i.e., 3½+ months)
  • Mustang Mach-E Premium — 24+ weeks (i.e., 5+ months)
  • Mustang Mach-E GT — 28+ weeks (i.e., 6+ months)

That clearly indicates that consumer demand far exceeds supply at the moment — and word-of-mouth sales have hardly kicked off at this point!

As was indicated when the Mustang Mach-E was unveiled in November 2019, Ford plans to produce 50,000 units this year, and as I reported yesterday, the Mach-E is already being delivered in Europe — where you basically have to move electric units at a decent clip or go home. Reportedly, only 20,000 units of the electric crossover are planned for North America in 2021. If initial demand is any indication, it seems that Ford should either try to beat that and surprise the market or at least set a significantly higher target for 2022 and beyond.

I’ve said before that I think the Mustang Mach-E could and should see 100,000 sales a year in the USA — as Ford brings costs down, as Ford ramps up capacity, and as dealers and customers get more used to the electric option. An interim goal of 50,000/year in the USA as Ford feels out the market seems logical.

An order backlog of 4 to 6+ months can only be seen as a good sign for Ford’s adventurous decision to electrify and crossoverify its iconic Mustang brand. I would love to be in the board rooms or C-suites where Ford’s top dogs are trying to estimate how much consumer interest they can stimulate from here and what kind of production targets they should aim for. On the outside, I’d love to see some battery contracts announced soon that indicate a much more ambitious 2022 and 2023.

Wait times, high markups at some dealers, and commentary from a Ford exec (“We are selling every Mustang Mach-E we can build right now with days-to-turn on dealer lots of just 4 days.” and “We are filling all orders globally as fast as we can.”) indicate that the US sales trend could be the opposite of what we see if Ford had more production capacity.

We will keep an eye on the delivery timeline estimates, dealer markups, and of course monthly sales in the US and abroad. If you spot anything notable or interesting, though, drop us a note!

