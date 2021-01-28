Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions, Take Two!

January 28th, 2021 by David Havasi

Big thanks to Ford for dropping off the new all-electric Mustang Mach-E for the CleanTechnica team to try out for the week. I’ve been looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this car for a long time, and I’m thrilled that the time has finally come. The variant Ford gave us is the 1st Edition AWD in “Grabber Blue.”

Zach and Paul brought the Mach-E by my house right as I was about to take off to pick up some Thai food takeout, so my food run turned into an impromptu test drive.

CleanTechnica will be putting out more content and observations on the Mach-E as we spend more time with the car. For now, tagging onto Zach’s first impressions, here are my quick first impressions:

It is visual stunning, inside and out (particularly in the “Grabber Blue”). I would like the tires to be a bit wider on the non-GT variants for aesthetic purposes, but I get that they opted for thinner tires for the purpose of maximizing driving range. The aggressive curves and wide haunches that it inherited from its pony coupe namesake are strong and cool. The choice to lose the door handles adds to the cool. Its fit and finish is excellent. With the exception of the plasticky gear shift dial, it has a premium feel overall. The driver seat is comfortable and has enough side support to handle the level of lateral dexterity that this particular variant can dish out. The driving experience is incredibly balanced and rewarding, whether driving in a pedestrian manner or a more spirited manner. I was pleasantly surprised by how nimble and engaging it was to drive. Only when pushing it really hard through s-turns and chicanes do the limits of the thin tires show their boundaries. It will be interesting to see how the GT variant handles the same pushing. (Editor’s note: Riding in the backseat as David went quickly through a very narrow and curvy road, I can say that 1) I wouldn’t have put it to that test, and 2) I was definitely surprised at how well a crossover SUV like this handled that challenge. I did not feel for a second that the Mach-E couldn’t handle it. Impressive! And you’ve got to love those skateboard battery packs!)

The Mach-E has been getting a lot of hype in the press, and from what I’ve experienced so far, I’d say: believe the hype. Even with my short initial time with the car, I can tell it’s a winner for Ford. Now it’s up to the dealers to get butts into seats and demystify electric motoring for the car-buying masses who are still not yet privy to the next chapter in mobility.

Keep an eye out for more insights and observations as the CleanTechnica team spends more time with the Mach-E over the next several days.

