Elon Mask, Tesla Alien Technology, Tesla’s Unique Business Model — Top CleanTechnica Stories in 2020
January 9th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan
It may feel like 2020 just grew a tumor, but we are indeed in a new year. That means it’s time to look back and reflect on the big stories of 2020. Well, the big cleantech stories … sort of. Admittedly, CleanTechnica stretched a bit beyond cleantech several times in 2020, and that was reflected in some of the top 20 articles of 2020. Have a scroll below to see them all.
In addition to the top 20 stories of 2020, below that list are the top 20 stories of December and the top 20 stories of the past week. Enjoy!
Top 20 CleanTechnica Stories in 2020
- Elon Musk: Should Have 1000 Ventilators Next Week, + 250,000 N95 Masks For Hospitals Tomorrow — CleanTechnica Exclusive
- Elon Musk: “Alien Technology” Is Coming
- Tesla Introduced A Business Model The World Has Not Seen Before
- Australian Police Pulled Over A Tesla — Watch What Happened Next
- 17 Things A Tesla Model Y Owner Learned In 12 Hours
- 10 Worst Things About Owning A Tesla Model 3
- The 2020 Chevy Bolt — GM Changes The Game, Again
- Tesla Model X With 409,000 Miles — What Went Wrong? Not Much
- Why Norway Is “Not Buying Teslas Anymore”
- Is It True That A Tesla Creates More Pollution Than A Conventional Car? No!
- This Stunning Chart Shows Why Battery Electric Vehicles Win
- The Electric Car Cost Tipping Point
- GM EVs May Someday Have Million-Mile Batteries & 600 Mile Ranges
- The Copenhagen Wheel — An Honest Follow-Up
- Michigan’s New House Bill 6233 Wants To Ban EV Automakers From Doing Business
- Transition One Will Convert Your Old Gasmobile To Electric Power In About 4 Hours
- How Does The Tesla Solar Roof Stack Up To A Traditional Solar System After 6 Months?
- Tesla Model Y Market Explosion Going So Differently From Tesla Model 3 Explosion
- Feedback On Tesla Ventilators From A Nurse
- Tesla’s Latest Moves In Solar Indicates It Is Either Crazy Or Has Made A Breakthrough
Top 20 CleanTechnica Stories in December
- Honda Has Been Making Boneheaded Moves Lately
- My 2018 Nissan LEAF Is Falling Apart At 66,000 Miles
- Honda Fumbles The Ball With The 2022 Acura MDX
- Real Friends Interrupt You When You Are Making A Mistake
- 21 Best E-Bikes & Electric Motorcycles You Can Buy in 2021
- Department of Energy Puts $33 Million More into Green Hydrogen
- Myth vs. Reality On Texas As Elon Musk & Tesla “Move” There
- Record Electric Vehicle Sales in China
- Solid State Batteries — They’re Everywhere! They’re Everywhere!
- Tesla Model Y May Account For ~70% Of US Tesla Sales
- Aptera Is Getting A Lot of Orders For Its “Never Charge” EV
- Volkswagen ID.4 vs. Hyundai Tucson — 5 Year Cost of Ownership
- Aptera Announces First “Never Charge” Electric Vehicle
- Nuclear Fusion — Coming Soon To An Electrical Grid Near You?
- Re-powering — It’s The New, New Thing For Existing Wind Farms
- Largest Renewable Energy Project In World Will Be 30 Gigawatt Solar–Wind Project In India
- New Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Fast Chargers Announced
- US Offshore Wind Turbine Switcheroo Outsmarts The Smarty Pants
- Possible That Tesla Would Acquire A Legacy Automaker
- US Energy Dept. Hearts New Silicon EV Batteries
Top 20 CleanTechnica Stories of Past Week (or So)
- 21 Best E-Bikes & Electric Motorcycles You Can Buy in 2021
- Order For 2500 Nikola Electric Garbage Trucks Cancelled
- Op-Ed: The New Harley-Davidson Serial 1 E-Bike Is Bullsh*t
- Panasonic About To Start Producing Tesla’s 4680 Battery Cells
- Cobalt Banished From New Lithium-Ion Electric Vehicle Batteries
- A Sustainable Alternative To Portable Power Generators
- 499,550 Tesla Sales In 2020 (CleanTechnica Charts)
- U.S. Renewable Energy Consumption Surpasses Coal For 1st Time In Over 130 Years
- CATL & LG Chem Are World’s Biggest EV Battery Producers
- Georgia Sends Renewable Energy Love Letter To Rust Belt State
- France Hits Record 19.2% EV Share In December — Up Almost 6× Year On Year
- What Nissan Should Have Done With The 2021 LEAF
- DJI: 500 People Saved by Small Drones So Far
- Comparison: 2021 Tesla Model Y vs. 2021 Range Rover
- CityHawk eVTOL Gets Off The Ground Following Initial Orders
- Scotland Banks On Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains For Zero Emission Railway By 2035
- 1st Look At The Made-In-China Tesla Model Y
- Go Solar In 2021: A Convenient & Easy Way To Produce Your Own Electricity
- 31 Countries, States, And Cities Have Gas/Diesel Car Bans In Place
- BladeBUG Inspects, Resurfaces, And Repairs Wind Turbine Blades Remotely
