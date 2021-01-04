Comparison: 2021 Tesla Model Y vs. 2021 Range Rover

January 4th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

By Johnna Crider and Zach Shahan

It seems that Tesla fever has taken a hold of China this year. Twitter user Ray4Tesla, who is well connected in the Tesla social media scene in both the US and China, shared a screenshot from his WeChat group and noted that owners of Land Rovers in the group are making the switch to the new made-in-China Model Y.

Seen in my WeChat group: Land Rovers owners are ditching their Land Rovers for MIC Model Ys. Model 3 offers no attraction to these big SUV lovers but they can’t resist the temptation of Model Y due to value and practicalities. pic.twitter.com/bHRREpQUDe — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) January 3, 2021

Ray’s tweet inspired me to do a comparison between the 2021 Land Rover and the 2021 Tesla Model Y. Although Ray’s tweet is based on buyers in China and the made-in-China Model Y is a bit different from the US version, I thought it would be useful to do a comparison between the two vehicles in general based on US info.

Pricing & Acceleration

2021 Tesla Model Y

The 2021 Tesla Model Y starts at $45,590 for the Long Range version. It has a range of 326 miles and its top speed is 135 miles per hour (mph). It can reach 0–60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

The Model Y Performance starts out at $55,690 and has a range of 303 miles. Its top speed is 155 mph and it can go from 0–60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Land Rover has several different models but as of this moment, the company’s website only shows two 2021 models, so I will include both of them.

2021 Range Rover Sport

The 2021 Range Rover Sport starts at $69,500 and reaches 0–60 mph in 5 seconds if you have the optional LR-V8.

2021 Range Rover

The 2021 Range Rover starts at $92,000 and can reach 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds.

Range Rover PHEV

The Range Rover also has a plug-in hybrid option, the P400e, which starts at $83,000. According to the website, the P400e has “ultra-low emissions with an EV range of 19 miles.” The P400e is powered by a 12.1-kWh battery pack located under the rear cargo floor and Car and Driver noted that Land Rover said it should deliver up to 31 miles of electric driving range per charge. Presumably, the P400e is for someone who wants to be “greener.” However, in that case, the option to drive on electricity for about 30 miles does not really compare to what the Model Y offers.

All of these models are going to require gasoline, which is significantly more expensive than electricity for the driving distance provided. So, the cost of any of these Range Rovers compared to a Model Y is going to go up depending on how much you drive and where you fuel up.

Cargo Space

Naturally, part of the reason for getting an SUV is for the cargo space. Perhaps this is where a Range Rover shines.

2021 Tesla Model Y

According to the Tesla site, the Model Y has 68 cu ft of cargo space (when the back seats are folded down). That’s a lot of space. But is it as much as a Range Rover?

2021 Range Rover Sport

This Range Rover option has a max cargo space volume of 63.7 cu ft (with the back seats folded down). It’s still plenty of space, but it is 4 cu ft less — which is basically the Model Y’s frunk.

2021 Range Rover

The basic Range Rover takes the cake here, though. With seats folded down, it offers 70.9 cu fit with the SWB engine (3.0L TDV6 gasoline engine), which is the slower option, or 77.5 cu ft with the LWB engine (5.0L V8 Supercharged diesel engine). Of course, the first option is barely more than the Model Y’s cargo volume. The latter is a notable chunk bigger … if you do really need 77.5 cu ft of cargo space.





Tech

Well, there’s no comparison here. The Tesla is better in tech in every regard, from infotainment to driver-assistance features.

The Model Y Has The Better Bargain

Out of these options, the Model Y has the lowest price. You can even buy the Performance Model Y with the all-white interior, in the color red (or another additional color that cost an extra $2,000), with a tow hitch, with Full Self-Driving (at a cost of $10,000), and the price is still less than the somewhat green Ranger Rover P400e.

The Model Y also wins on performance and tech, as well as cargo volume unless you get the Range Rover

The Model Y is also better for the environment — by producing zero tailpipe emissions.

It seems clear to me which is the better bargain.

Of course, there are also emotional and aesthetic reasons to choose one vehicle model over another. Naturally, we cannot quantify anything like that here.









