Australian Police Pulled Over A Tesla — Watch What Happened Next

February 29th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

A police officer pulled over a Tesla owner as he was driving in Jurien Bay, a town in Western Australia. The Tesla owner the police pulled over was Twitter user JPTSLA, who was driving his Tesla Model 3. Usually, when one is pulled over, it’s serious business. However, in this case, serious business turned into some serious ogling. JPTSLA showed the officers his vehicle, opened the hood to show the frunk, and let them look inside the car while talking in an animated way.

What To Do When Getting Pulled Over By Police In A Tesla 🚔🚨 You spend 15 minutes showing them the car 🤣 Jurien Bay, WA Yes they want the Cybertruck now haha #model3AU pic.twitter.com/EjSFWP1nTK — JPTSLA ⚡️🏎 (@JPTSLA) February 27, 2020

He spent 15 minutes showing the policemen the car. Cameras on the vehicle provided great views of the officers’ fascination with the Model 3. This just goes to show you how much Tesla owners become Tesla salespeople — even cops can’t help themselves.

When you have customers who love your product so much, word of mouth advertising really works better than traditional advertising. Perhaps these Australian policemen will encourage their supervisors to invest in Tesla vehicles for their fleet. More and more police fleets are buying Teslas to benefit from the performance, safety, and operational cost benefits.

Hahah love this. Greetings from Basel, Switzerland 🙂 pic.twitter.com/o9CRMwTZuf — Jonas L. (@jonastsla) February 27, 2020

As Tesla continues to dominate the markets with its best selling vehicles, and as Model Y deliveries begin, it’s natural for police to also be interested in these new, transformative vehicles, which seamlessly blend sleek design with high technology. It’s great to see some Tesla owners helping out their local police by educating them about their vehicles.

YouTuber i1 Tesla shared a video back in 2019 when he went to Chick-fil-A and randomly linked up with a meet & greet for new officers and their local police department. Once he scored permission, he showed them Smart Summon. This became yet another educational opportunity for the policemen, since Tesla is still new to the auto game and many don’t understand its technology.

Some of the things they talked about were the cost of the Tesla, accident scenarios, and Sentry Mode.

Have you had an encounter with the police yet in your Tesla or other electric vehicles?



