1st Look At The Made-In-China Tesla Model Y

January 2nd, 2021 by Johnna Crider

In a thread on Twitter, Ray4Tesla gives his followers and the world the first look at a made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y. He posted six videos in a six-tweet thread. In this first video, the camera shows several vehicles and provides a good look at the Michelin tires and wheels:

First close-up observation of MIC Model Y. pic.twitter.com/sNfMz9lyXM — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) January 1, 2021

In the second video, we can see the interior of the MIC Model Y, which includes wooden trim on the driver’s side door. The next two videos show quick perspectives from the driver’s seat and the matte black door handle of the Model Y. As with the Model 3, the Chinese-made Model Y also has its own badge on the back.

You can see Ray’s full video thread here.

Reportedly, according to Ray, MIC Model Y sales are also exploding now that they’re rolling off the line.

MIC Model Ys are being sold like hot cakes right now. In a few hours after releasing the new pricing update, online pre-order # is said to have reached 80k. Sales reps have hard time to keep up w/ Q&A and advise customers to be patient or leave contact info for return calls. pic.twitter.com/z5Zuy27oeO — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) January 1, 2021

Ludicrous Demand For The MIC Model Y

Tesmanian reports that Tesla China launched its Model Y with “rock bottom” prices and noted that delivery would be this month. The article includes some updates from Tesla China’s official Weibo account that paint a picture of just how high the demand for Tesla truly is in China. As soon as the official website for the MIC Model Y went online, there were so many orders that they made this statement: “Currently, there are too many orders on the official website and may not be refreshed. Please be patient.”

The new starting prices of the MIC Model Y are 339,900 yuan ($51,890) for the Long Range version and 369,900 yuan ($56,482) for the Performance version.

Tesmanian has also reported on the possibility that the MIC Model Y surpassed 100,000 orders within 10 hours of its new pricing. One thing we do know for sure is that cleantech is winning and Tesla is leading that win for the automotive industry.

Made In China Model Y’s seen leaving Giga Shanghai very early New Year’s Day. Rumors are that Pre-orders have reached over 105,000 since the Model Y’s officially went online yesterday. Tesla China is swamped with requests and questions. Source of video: https://t.co/oVHGuhCp2b pic.twitter.com/k2LjqdoQYb — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) January 1, 2021

Note that Tesla sales in China are getting close to Tesla sales in the USA, but the sales split in those countries is vastly different. The Model Y now accounts for more sales than any other Tesla model in the USA, but none of China’s sales so far. What will happen now that the Model Y is being delivered in China? Will it become the best selling Tesla model there? Will China become the USA’s top market?











