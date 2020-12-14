Aptera Is Getting A Lot of Orders For Its “Never Charge” EV

December 14th, 2020 by Jennifer Sensiba

Aptera released its “Never Charge” electric vehicle a little over a week ago, and the company already has preorders for over $100 million, and is also seeing lots of views for its launch video.

“We never could have imagined the outpouring of interest and support that has followed our announcement.” the company said, in a blog post. “We quickly sold out of our Aptera Paradigm and Paradigm+ editions on the first day, and things haven’t slowed down since.”

Even among our readers, the Aptera is proving to be a hit. To help readers save $30 on their pre-order, and to get our own test vehicle, we provided a referral link in our past articles. So far, 25 people have used the link, which puts us really close to our goal! Once the vehicles are released, you can count on us to give the vehicle a thorough test.

Some Of Our Past Coverage Of Aptera

If you missed our past articles about the Aptera launch, and its long history, here is some of our past coverage:

Looking through the archives, we’ve been covering Aptera since at least 2008. The company is actually an old player in the EV market. The original company was founded in 2005, and they wanted to produce a plugin hybrid capable of getting 300 MPG. Keep in mind that in 2005, battery technology wasn’t what it is today and charging infrastructure was basically non-existent. The ultra-aerodynamic vehicle would have been a great way to green up technology 15 years ago while still preserving usability. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out money wise, and the company folded in 2011.

Last year, my colleague Steve Hanley gave us a quick rundown of Aptera’s past, and the company’s revival. The vehicle had important updates from the past designs (aiming for a BEV now instead of a hybrid), and most importantly, the company was back from the dead with real plans for production again.

A month later, I had some fun running the numbers on high-speed “cannonball” runs across the country. Keep in mind that since then, we have learned a lot more about the vehicle’s specs (including a likely 110 mph top speed), but it gave us an idea of just how great a highly efficient vehicle can be, especially for road trips.

I will need to write a new article on this to cover it all, but with what we know now, the vehicle could do a New York to Los Angeles trip in about 32 hours if it charges at Tesla speeds, which is very impressive for an electric vehicle. To get that time, you’d spend a lot of time at the vehicle’s top speed. To cross the country at speed limits, it’s 42-43 hours, which is still impressive for an EV.

A week ago, we covered Aptera’s initial announcement of the “Never Charge” electric vehicle, using solar panels to accomplish that for many drivers (but not for all drivers all the time). The next day, the company showed us more about the development vehicle.

A few days later, Aptera gave us a LOT more detail about the vehicle’s systems. We provided in-depth coverage of Aptera’s charging capabilities, solar charging numbers, the radical liquid cooling system without a radiator, performance, safety, repair, infotainment, HVAC, manufacturing process, and more. I’m actually very proud of our readers, because it was after the details were released that the preorders and referrals started piling in. You all are a very savvy group, and wanted to know the real story before laying down cash. Kudos!

Lastly, Aptera gave us a solar calculator we could use to determine more about the “Never Charge” solar package. As usual, we dug more in-depth to give our more informed readership some more detail about what to expect from Aptera’s systems.

Aptera’s Video is Getting Good Traffic

One other piece of news from Aptera is that its vehicle is getting good traffic on YouTube. Its video gives views of the vehicle driving in different conditions and gives us a look into the minds of the company’s founders. They talk about safety, efficiency, and many other aspects of the Aptera’s operation.

With over 600,000 views (as of this writing), the vehicle is already turning heads far away from San Diego, where they did most of the driving. With all of the preorders and interest in the vehicle, it looks like Aptera is on the road to success.

If you're going to preorder an Aptera, and you feel like we've given you good information about Aptera, feel free to use our referral link to make your preorder. You'll save $30, and we will get an Aptera of our own for detailed testing.









