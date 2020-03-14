17 Things A Tesla Model Y Owner Learned In 12 Hours

March 14th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Here are 17 things a Tesla Model Y owner learned in the past 12 hours, presented by Torque News’ Armen Hareyan. Hareyan shares the story of a user named Silversmith from Utah who recently joined Tesla Owners Club and is the new owner of a Tesla Model Y.

Silversmith’s Model Y is a sleek new beautiful midnight silver Model Y that reflected the Tesla logo on the wall of his garage as if it were a mirror instead of a car. You can view it here. Hareyan explains in his video that Silversmith was a bit worried when he got the notification to pick up his Model Y. He thought it was a mistake and that when he got to the Tesla delivery center it wouldn’t be there.

Silversmith didn’t need to worry, though, because his Model Y was ready for him. Silversmith learned quite a bit in the past few hours while exploring his Model Y.

There is no HomeLink (garage door opener), which his Model 3 AWD has. It appears this comes at an extra cost if desired. There is no hatchback shelf, and not even a spot to add one. That’s a surprise. The wheels on the Model Y are taller and wider than the Model 3’s wheels. This is one reason why, as Elon just confirmed , they eat up more range than the Model 3’s. The driver’s seat is 3½ inches taller than the Model 3’s. There’s no receiver hitch for towing included, but there is a spot for one to be added later. “There is wireless charging for two phones. Not as nice as the aftermarket one I have on my Model 3, but nice not to have to pay for it as an add-on.” “There is a single USB C port under the charging pad that supplies the power as well as standard USB for a USB flash stick for Sentry dashcam.” Model Y rear seats (in 5 seat configuration) have six levels of recline. Model Y rear seats (in 5 seat configuration) are also fully powered for releasing and have two buttons in the trunk for remote releasing. The middle seat of the Tesla Model Y is able to separate from the drive with a latch that is located behind the middle seat. The power liftgate opens from the outside. It closes with the push of a button on the liftgate. The Model Y’s trunk is huge and has two underbins. One is shallow, but still pretty useful. Compartments on the sides of the trunk are deep enough for storing small items that would roll around otherwise. The second-row seat is the same width as the Model 3’s (51 inches). There is a significant blue tinge to the paint in comparison with their Model 3 of the same color. Model Y panel gaps are better than the Model 3’s, based on this one family’s case. The Tesla Model Y seems quieter than their Model 3, but it is a brand new vehicle — Model 3 also got better soundproofing toward the end of 2019.

Silversmith, who ordered his Model Y in January 2020, was shocked when he got his delivery so fast. He did order the Performance version fully loaded with the exception of the white interior and third-row seating. That must have helped. In any case, it’s great to see Model Ys being delivered into the hands of happy new Tesla owners.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







