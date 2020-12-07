Published on December 7th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
2021 Tesla Model 3 Walkthrough, Mazda’s Suicide Mission, Supercharging Model 3 With LFP Batteries — CleanTechnica Top 20
December 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
Below were the top 20 articles published on CleanTechnica in November and then the top 20 articles published on CleanTechnica in the past week. Further down are 10 exclusive, completely original CleanTechnica stories that I especially enjoyed and would hope people found valuable — ones that somehow didn’t make it into the other lists of top stories.
Top Stories in November
As a quick summary, before we get to last month’s top stories, here’s a quick summary of what was hot: people were really interested in the 2021 Tesla Model 3 and the China-made Model 3 Standard Range Plus with LFP batteries, and the old narrative of legacy auto vs. Tesla was as popular as ever. However, the big story was that there was great diversity across the top 20 of the month — technological diversity as well as diversity in the type of content.
- 1st Look At 2021 Tesla Model 3
- Op-Ed: Mazda Doesn’t Get It, & Won’t Live Past 2030
- Tesla Model 3 With New LFP Battery Now Supercharges Even Faster?
- I Wasn’t Sure Whether To Get Tesla “Full Self Driving” & White Seats — 1 Year Later
- Replacing A Coal Plant Takes An Infinite Number Of Wind Turbines
- Solar Panels + Agriculture: You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet
- 5 Teslas Under $30,000
- A Tesla Model 3 Took A Slice Of My Colleague’s Peugeot 208 — Literally
- Teardown Finds Tesla Is 6 Years (At Least) Ahead Of The Competition
- Toyota’s President Clearly Doesn’t Understand Tesla, Its Mission, Or The Restaurant Industry
- Kenya’s “First” Tesla Model X Creates Buzz
- How Much Does It Cost To Charge An EV With A Plug From Your House?
- IKEA Partners With Vox Creative To Design A Custom, Off-Grid Tiny House
- Why Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is Such A Big Deal: 4D Data Continuity & Trajectory Projection
- Tesla Taxis Trickle Into NYC — Model 3 Cost Estimates vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid & Ford Fusion Hybrid Cost Estimates
- Xpeng Sets Record For Quick Rise To 10,000, NIO Sets Monthly Sales Record
- Volkswagen Plans To Start ID.4 Production In Chattanooga, And ID.Buzz In Hanover In 2022
- Green Hydrogen Nail, Meet Shale Gas Coffin (& Nuclear Could Be Next)
- Look Out, Red States. Reality Is Starting To Hit You Hard
- It’s The End Of The World As We Know It — Or Not
Top Stories Last Week
Again, the standout point with regards to this top 20 is that there was broad diversity in the type of content that was making readers laugh, cry, and sigh — or at least click the link. Scroll down and have a look at this circus.
- My 2018 Nissan LEAF Is Falling Apart At 66,000 Miles
- Tesla Model Y May Account For ~70% Of US Tesla Sales
- Aptera Announces First “Never Charge” Electric Vehicle
- Re-powering — It’s The New, New Thing For Existing Wind Farms
- Possible That Tesla Would Acquire A Legacy Automaker
- Tesla Launching Commercial EV Charging Arm — Focus On Apartments
- Tesla Model 3 Police Car vs. Dodge Charger Police Car — Nearly $7,000 In Savings In One Year
- Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Volkswagen ID.4, & Ford Mustang Mach-E Are The 4 Horsemen Of ICEcalypse
- Some Cadillac Dealers Chose To Close Rather Than Sell EVs
- Tesla Cybertruck–Inspired Micro Tiny Home For Homeless — It’s All About First Principles! (Part 3)
- The Renewable Energy Cows Come Home, Now With Green Ammonia
- Heat Pumps Are Amazing On Modern Grids, Not So Much In Coal Country
- Giant New GE Wind Turbine Can Power A Home For A Day In Just 7 Seconds
- Breaking News! Oakland & Seattle Ban Natural Gas as Cities Continue to Lead on Electrification
- US Offshore Wind Turbine Switcheroo Outsmarts The Smarty Pants
- Norway In November: EV Market Share At 80%, Fossils Disappearing
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Fails Moose Avoidance Test
- Bigger Solar Panels Are Not Always Better (& Tesla May Benefit From This)
- 13% Plugin Vehicle Share in Europe — Almost A New Record!
- Renewables = 70% of New US Power Capacity in 2020, Solar = 43%
CleanTechnica Originals
In addition to all of the above, we published numerous exclusive, original articles in those time periods that we put a lot of sweat and blood into and think are worth a read. Here are 10 of my favorites from this past week that didn’t make the cut:
- Solar Jobs, Solar Installations, & Homes Powered by Solar in Top 10 US Solar States
- Renewables = 20% of US Electricity Generation in First 3 Quarters of 2020
- November French EV Market Share Hits 15% & Growing
- UK’s EV Market Share Jumps To 16% In November — Overtaking Diesel
- German EV Market Rockets Above 20% Share In November!
- Sweden’s EV Sales Hit New Record In November — 38.7% Market Share
- Four Corners EV Charging: Utah & Colorado Are Leaving New Mexico & Arizona Behind
- Oxwash’s CEO Talks Laundry Service On Mars, Applying His Work At NASA To Innovate Laundry, & Covid-19 Trials
- The State of EV Charging & EV Charging Access — CleanTechnica Report
- Tesla’s Story — 2012 & 2013
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.