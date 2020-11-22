5 Teslas Under $30,000

November 22nd, 2020 by Jake Richardson

Tesla electric vehicles have been the clear leaders in the EV space for some time now. They have the longest ranges, are loaded with technology, are safe, and have appealing designs. The only downside is the cost — they typically are affordable to people who have more money than most. Even Elon Musk has said Tesla needs to make more affordable vehicles.

That electric vehicles are exciting to many people now is understandable for very obvious reasons. They are much better for the environment and many people agree that climate change is real and caused by humans. These folks want to reduce their carbon emissions to do their part in solving the global climate change problem. They know sticking with gas-powered and diesel-powered vehicles is part of the problem. (Of course, there are many other EV benefits as well.)

Teslas have been around for a while now, so you actually can buy a quality used EV at a much lower price than having to pay for a new one, and Tesla deserves credit for creating a viable used EV market — as well as leading the new EV market. Used EVs are viable because they typically last longer than gas-powered vehicles. If you buy a used Tesla that has 80,000 miles on it, it may go another 200,000, or perhaps well beyond that.

Some quick searching on Craigslist reveals that many used Teslas are available. This article is neither promoting nor endorsing these particular vehicles — it is only intended as an example of just several of the used Teslas available. You can also search used Tesla vehicles on Tesla’s own website. Though, the prices do not go as low as these ones below.



$25,000 — 2013 Tesla Model S P85+

This ad states the Model S has both a new high-voltage battery and a new motor, but doesn’t mention the total mileage. The seller mentions the vehicle’s range is about 250 miles. The ad states the vehicle has a powertrain warranty.

$25,900 — 2013 Tesla Model S 85

The total miles on this one is 107,730, which might sound like a lot. However, if it’s in good condition, it may go another 200,000 or even more. The ad doesn’t mention the range, which in my opinion is an oversight. Potential buyers generally want to know an EV’s range, and rightfully so.

$26,400 — 2016 Tesla Model S Performance Super Charger

Of the Model S sedans in this brief list, this one is the newest. The ad says it has grandfathered complimentary supercharging, but the total miles are not listed.

$28,995 — 2013 Tesla Model S 60

Total mileage on this one is 54,824, and the estimated range is 230. This vehicle might go another 200,000 miles, and at the rate it was driven, which is roughly 7,900 miles per year, it might last another 20 years.

$29,940 — 2014 Tesla Model S 85 4DR LIFTBACK

This Model S has a little over 60,000 miles, and the ad says the range is 265. The ad also lists the VIN number and provides a link to receive a free CarFax report.

The links above are not permanent and may expire fairly soon, but there are many other affordable used Teslas on the market. Let us know if you find any, and especially if you buy any and have something to report.









