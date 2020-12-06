Published on December 6th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Solar Jobs, Solar Installations, & Homes Powered by Solar in Top 10 US Solar States
In October, I published reports on the top US solar states per capita, the top US solar states as a percentage of electricity, and the top US states in terms of total installed solar power capacity. Based on that first ranking system, I’m going a bit broader and looking at some more solar stats.
Below are the number of solar jobs, the number of solar installations, the number of homes the solar power in the state essentially powers (this is not a figure for actual number of homes with solar panels on the roofs), and percent of the state’s electricity coming from solar for the top 10 states in terms of solar power per capita. Also included are maps of where solar power companies are located in these 10 states, courtesy SEIA. Scroll down and enjoy the show.
Nevada
- 7,000 solar jobs
- 58,026 installations
- 652,128 homes powered by solar
- 15.26% of state electricity from solar
Hawaii
- 2,484 solar jobs
- 88,641 installations
- 335,627 homes powered by solar
- 14.27% of state electricity from solar
California
- 74,255 solar jobs
- 1,173,243 installations
- 7,915,033 homes powered by solar
- 22.19% of state electricity from solar
Arizona
- 7,777 solar jobs
- 164,236 installations
- 768,164 homes powered by solar
- 7.56% of state electricity from solar
North Carolina
- 6,617 solar jobs
- 17,788 installations
- 777,493 homes powered by solar
- 6.59% of state electricity from solar
Vermont
- 1,186 solar jobs
- 8,648 installations
- 66,236 homes powered by solar
- 15.26% of state electricity from solar
Utah
- 7,107 solar jobs
- 41,001 installations
- 349,926 homes powered by solar
- 7.85% of state electricity from solar
New Mexico
- 2,021 solar jobs
- 24,380 installations
- 259,098 homes powered by solar
- 5.27% of state electricity from solar
Massachusetts
- 10,400 solar jobs
- 106,772 installations
- 489,397 homes powered by solar
- 17.38% of state electricity from solar
New Jersey
- 6,225 solar jobs
- 125,587 installations
- 556,472 homes powered by solar
- 5.52% of state electricity from solar
In addition to those top 10 solar states (per capita), below are 7 states that were in the top 10 in this category in 2012 that are no longer in the top 10 in 2020. Have a look at their stats as well, and perhaps how they compare to the leaders above.
Colorado
- 7,174 solar jobs
- 71,257 installations
- 299,007 homes powered by solar
- 3.71% of state electricity from solar
Connecticut
- 2,234 solar jobs
- 47,535 installations
- 115,677 homes powered by solar
- 2.2% of state electricity from solar
Delaware
- 495 solar jobs
- 6,959 installations
- 17,346 homes powered by solar
- 3.6% of state electricity from solar
Florida
- 12,202 solar jobs
- 66,466 installations
- 678,289 homes powered by solar
- 2.34% of state electricity from solar
Georgia
- 4,798 solar jobs
- 2,039 installations
- 310,257 homes powered by solar
- 2.27% of state electricity from solar
Illinois
- 5,513 solar jobs
- 17,113 installations
- 45,325 homes powered by solar
- 0.21% of state electricity from solar
Maryland
- 4,854 solar jobs
- 70,378 installations
- 146,244 homes powered by solar
- 4.15% of state electricity from solar
