Solar Jobs, Solar Installations, & Homes Powered by Solar in Top 10 US Solar States

December 6th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

In October, I published reports on the top US solar states per capita, the top US solar states as a percentage of electricity, and the top US states in terms of total installed solar power capacity. Based on that first ranking system, I’m going a bit broader and looking at some more solar stats.

Below are the number of solar jobs, the number of solar installations, the number of homes the solar power in the state essentially powers (this is not a figure for actual number of homes with solar panels on the roofs), and percent of the state’s electricity coming from solar for the top 10 states in terms of solar power per capita. Also included are maps of where solar power companies are located in these 10 states, courtesy SEIA. Scroll down and enjoy the show.

Nevada

7,000 solar jobs

58,026 installations

652,128 homes powered by solar

15.26% of state electricity from solar

Hawaii

2,484 solar jobs

88,641 installations

335,627 homes powered by solar

14.27% of state electricity from solar

California

74,255 solar jobs

1,173,243 installations

7,915,033 homes powered by solar

22.19% of state electricity from solar

Arizona

7,777 solar jobs

164,236 installations

768,164 homes powered by solar

7.56% of state electricity from solar

North Carolina

6,617 solar jobs

17,788 installations

777,493 homes powered by solar

6.59% of state electricity from solar

Vermont

1,186 solar jobs

8,648 installations

66,236 homes powered by solar

15.26% of state electricity from solar

Utah

7,107 solar jobs

41,001 installations

349,926 homes powered by solar

7.85% of state electricity from solar

New Mexico

2,021 solar jobs

24,380 installations

259,098 homes powered by solar

5.27% of state electricity from solar

Massachusetts

10,400 solar jobs

106,772 installations

489,397 homes powered by solar

17.38% of state electricity from solar

New Jersey

6,225 solar jobs

125,587 installations

556,472 homes powered by solar

5.52% of state electricity from solar

In addition to those top 10 solar states (per capita), below are 7 states that were in the top 10 in this category in 2012 that are no longer in the top 10 in 2020. Have a look at their stats as well, and perhaps how they compare to the leaders above.

Colorado

7,174 solar jobs

71,257 installations

299,007 homes powered by solar

3.71% of state electricity from solar

Connecticut

2,234 solar jobs

47,535 installations

115,677 homes powered by solar

2.2% of state electricity from solar

Delaware

495 solar jobs

6,959 installations

17,346 homes powered by solar

3.6% of state electricity from solar

Florida

12,202 solar jobs

66,466 installations

678,289 homes powered by solar

2.34% of state electricity from solar

Georgia

4,798 solar jobs

2,039 installations

310,257 homes powered by solar

2.27% of state electricity from solar

Illinois

5,513 solar jobs

17,113 installations

45,325 homes powered by solar

0.21% of state electricity from solar

Maryland

4,854 solar jobs

70,378 installations

146,244 homes powered by solar

4.15% of state electricity from solar

If you’re interested in going solar and want to check out Tesla’s solar offerings, feel free to use my referral code for $100 off the solar PV system price: https://ts.la/zachary63404

Related stories:











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode