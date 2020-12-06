Tesla Cybertruck–Inspired Micro Tiny Home For Homeless — It’s All About First Principles! (Part 3)

December 6th, 2020 by Kurt Lowder

In case you missed either, here are Part 1 and Part 2 of this series. We have been publishing them piecemeal as the project has moved along in real time. Thanks to an anonymous donor who gave $200 to the Gofundme, I am pleased to announce we will be building a second Cybertruck-inspired Micro Tiny Home.

The second micro tiny home will have significant and improved design changes. So stay tuned for future parts in this series. Hopefully you are getting excited with each new part, realizing the donations are pouring in from all across the globe. The long-term goal is still to have a competition with a fair amount of prize money! Of course, that depends upon the success of the pilot project.

Each donation brings a new exhilaration. Granted, this is a small story, not on par with the billion-dollar stock swings that Tesla faces on a daily basis. However, it is a great story nonetheless. COVID has wrought so much on this country, but there are some silver linings. The shelter-in-place laws, while controversial to some, provide justice to the homeless that has been severely lacking in the United States.

I live in Thailand for part of the year, and it is extremely rare to see a homeless person there. Thai people are still allowed to build a shelter for themselves without repressive and inhumane regulation. Returning from Thailand to the richest country on Earth to see homeless people without proper shelter burns a rage in me that is only quelled by people like Alekz Londos. (The man building this Micro Tiny Home.)

Some will say what we are doing is foolish, that our effort could be entirely in vain if the Micro Tiny Home is confiscated, stolen, vandalized, or meets some other inglorious end besides providing shelter. Our response to that is, so what! We can no longer sit by and do nothing. If the government takes action against us, then that is appallingly newsworthy.

Additionally, some people have said, why not make it bigger? We understand that to many people bigger is better. However, bigger costs more and is more difficult to move. We have focused on the Micro Tiny Home because of the millions of homeless people who go without shelter. We want to help as many of them as possible. If our pilot project is successful, we hope others will help build Micro Tiny Homes. We already have numerous different designs in mind. Often, one has to learn by doing.

Take Tesla, for example. Its first car, the Tesla Roadster, was essentially a modified Lotus. In retrospect, it did not work very well compared to Tesla’s current vehicle lineup. The comments from this series keep coming in, and they are helping us to improve and evolve as well. One day, the Micro Tiny Home will be designed far differently.

Regular CleanTechnica commenter “FreedomEV” has encouraged us to put wheels on it. We cannot stop thinking about his suggestion, and if it becomes feasible, we would love to put wheels on it, particularly because that makes it more likely to not risk being confiscated in the future if shelter-in-place laws are removed or not followed. We have all seen how frequently laws are not followed when dealing with the homeless.

The first Micro Tiny Home is coming along quite nicely, as you can see from the pictures below. The first silver paint that we bought lacked the luster that we were looking for, but we did find a better paint, so stay tuned for part 4. The Micro Tiny Home will be ready soon for its new resident.











