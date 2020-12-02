  
   

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar, & battery news & analysis site in the world. Support our work today!


Cars

Published on December 2nd, 2020 | by Dr. Maximilian Holland

0

Sweden’s EV Sales Hit New Record In November – 38.7% Market Share

December 2nd, 2020 by  

Sweden saw plugin electric vehicle sales breaking new ground in November 2020, taking 38.7% share of the passenger auto market. This compares to 14% share in November 2019. Traditional petrol and diesel combustion vehicle sales fell to 37.1% of the market, below the share of plugins for the first time. The overall market was down 12.9% year-on-year.

Click image to zoom

It was only two months ago (September 2020) that we saw traditional (non-hybrid) combustion vehicles fall below 50% of new auto sales for the first time. The market for plugin electrics has now accelerated further, edging ahead of the combined monthly sales of non-hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles: 38.7% vs 37.1% (see above graph).

Plugins made 10,237 of the total market’s ~26,500 November sales. Plugin hybrids (PHEVs) made the larger contribution, with 28.5% of the total market, with pure battery electrics (BEVs) taking 10.2%. This is a slight shift towards BEVs compared to November 2019. The cumulative 2020 share for plugins now stands at 29.9%, up dramatically from a cumulative 11.5% at this point in 2019. The cumulative 2020 plugin sales volume stands just shy of 77,000 (of ~257,000 total auto sales).

Volkswagen ID.3 / Image: Volkswagen

The months of September, October and now November have each seen plugin share well beyond 30% of the market at 34.3%, 36.2% and 38.7% respectively. December appears to be trending for over 40% plugin market share.

Sweden’s best selling BEVs year-to-date are led by the Tesla Model 3, although both the Volkswagen ID.3 (November’s top seller) and the Polestar 2 have quickly climbed the leaderboard, having started deliveries in Sweden only in the late summer:

Click image to zoom

Industry association BIL Sweden warns that impending bonus-malus tax changes may dampen plugin growth in 2021, although it predicts that a share of around 30% of sales will be maintained. BIL Sweden says a share of 40% would be possible in 2021 without these pending regulatory changes.

What is your prediction for December 2020? Is a plugin share of over 40% possible for the final month? Please let us know in the comments section. 
 


 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Max is an anthropologist, social theorist and international political economist, trying to ask questions and encourage critical thinking about social and environmental justice, sustainability and the human condition. He has lived and worked in Europe and Asia, and is currently based in Barcelona. Find Max's book on social theory, follow Max on twitter @Dr_Maximilian and at MaximilianHolland.com, or contact him via LinkedIn.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑