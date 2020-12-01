November French EV Market Share Hits 15% & Growing

December 1st, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

France, Europe’s second largest auto market, saw plugin electric vehicle market share reach 14.8% in November 2020, up almost 5x from 3.2% share in November 2019. The homegrown Renault ZOE was again the best selling plugin.

November’s 14.8% total plugin result consisted of over 7.6% pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and over 7.1% plugin hybrids (PHEVs). The cumulative 2020 plugin share year-to-date now stands at 10.3%, with 6.2% BEV and 4.1% PHEV. The accumulated plugin share this time a year ago was 2.7%.

We don’t yet have comprehensive data on the best selling BEV models in November, but we do know that the homegrown Renault ZOE again led the pack with 2,944 unit sales. The Peugeot e-208 took second place with likely close to 2,000 unit sales.

Renault ZOE. Image Courtesy: Renault

Based on recent trends, the remaining spots in the top 5 were a run-off between the Tesla Model 3 (averaging 501 units per month in 2020), the Hyundai Kona (averaging ~431 units), the Kia Niro (~402 units) and the newcomer Volkswagen ID.3 (524 units in October).

Jose Pontes’ report later this month will bring us November’s detailed model results. Meanwhile, here is reminder of France’s best selling plugins over the first 10 months of 2020 (VW ID.3 not yet registering on the annual count):

What awaits the French market in December? Recent years’ trends suggest plugin market share will increase further in the final month. 2019 saw December grow share over November (3.4% share vs 3.2%) and 2018 saw December at 3.4% over November’s 2.0%. It seems inevitable that over 16% share will be seen in December, perhaps getting close to 20%.

What market share do you think we will see in December? Please jump into the comments below to share your thoughts.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode