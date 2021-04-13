Connect with us

3 Years of $0 Charging, “Tesla 2 S-3-X-Y 4 My Shirt” Lineup Proposal, Jackery Explorer 1500 — CleanTechnica Top 20

Published

The most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past two weeks were led by my thoughts on $0 spent charging after nearly 3 years with only electric cars. Next up was, frankly, a joke. But I also sort of wish Elon would make that the Tesla lineup. And then there’s the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station battery. And then we’ve got heat pumps, water heaters, Teslas, Tata solar, EV charging, and more.

  1. $0 Charging in Nearly 3 Years of Electric Car Life in Florida — Over
  2. Next Tesla Models: 2, 4, & “My Shirt”
  3. The Jackery Explorer 1500 Solar Generator Enables Exciting New Possibilities
  4. All Hail The Mighty Heat Pump, Hero Of The American Jobs Plan
  5. Tesla’s Growing So Fast That It’s Leaving Some Analysts Lost In Confusion
  6. Upgrading A Water Heater: Heat Pump, Solar, Or On Demand? The Tech & The Pros & Cons Of Each
  7. India’s Tata Power Launches SOLAROOF Campaign
  8. How Long Does It Take To Charge An Electric Car? A Few Seconds
  9. HyperChange: Tesla Will Be The World’s Biggest Company
  10. The Ladder Ford, GM, & Audi Have To Climb If They Want To Get The Props Tesla Gets — US EV Sales Report
  11. BMW Removes “Bucky Beaver” Grill From i4
  12. Toyota Applies Diesel-Killing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Muscle To EU Railways
  13. $5.4 Billion Project Aims To Be World’s Largest Green Hydrogen Producer In 2025
  14. Whole House Fans: Do They Work? Are They Safe? Do They Save Money?
  15. Tesla To Build A City, Or Even Hundreds Of “Tesla Cities”
  16. NIO Has Now Produced 100,000+ Electric Vehicles
  17. Chevy Bolt Sales Jump 53.7%
  18. A Truly Awful Dealership Electric Car Horror Story
  19. Volkswagen ID.4 Beats EPA Range Estimate By 15% In Edmunds Test
  20. Reports: Tesla Plans To Start Building 5 Semi Trucks A Week

Aside from our hottest stories of the past two weeks, I also like to direct people to our exclusives and other original pieces. That’s where the magic happens. Here are my 10 favorites from that selection since the end of March (in no particular order):

  1. Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design — CleanTech Talk With Cruise’s Robert Grant
  2. Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends — CleanTech Talk With Howard Klein
  3. Diving Into ARK Invest’s Bear Case On Tesla [TSLA]
  4. First Crack At Releasing A Tesla Financial Model On Git
  5. Charts & Graphs: US Electric Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter (2018–2021)
  6. Why There’s A Ton Of Free EV Charging In My Region
  7. Zimbabwean E-Commerce Startup Kuva Local Lets You Add A Tree On Checkout
  8. Tesla Model 3 & Volkswagen ID.4 Shine In The Netherlands In March
  9. Sweden Hits 37% Plugin Share In March, New Policy Boost For Full Electrics
  10. Adam Jonas Of Morgan Stanley: Tesla [TSLA] Is A Must Own. But What About Legacy Auto?
 
 
New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

