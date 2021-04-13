3 Years of $0 Charging, “Tesla 2 S-3-X-Y 4 My Shirt” Lineup Proposal, Jackery Explorer 1500 — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past two weeks were led by my thoughts on $0 spent charging after nearly 3 years with only electric cars. Next up was, frankly, a joke. But I also sort of wish Elon would make that the Tesla lineup. And then there’s the new Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station battery. And then we’ve got heat pumps, water heaters, Teslas, Tata solar, EV charging, and more.

Aside from our hottest stories of the past two weeks, I also like to direct people to our exclusives and other original pieces. That’s where the magic happens. Here are my 10 favorites from that selection since the end of March (in no particular order):

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design