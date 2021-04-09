Next Tesla Models: 2, 4, & “My Shirt”

There’s been a lot of debate about what the more affordable model Tesla is developing should or will be named. I thought it was time to discuss this matter a little further and to reveal something.

First of all, to clarify, the more affordable model is a smaller Tesla being developed in China, which may also be sold in Europe or even more broadly. At some point, Elon Musk indicated that Tesla staff at the Berlin Gigafactory, Tesla’s European HQ, would develop a smaller, more affordable model for that market whereas Tesla staff at the Shanghai Gigafactory would develop one for that market. However, there’s been some indication that it may just be one model sold globally.

Many of us have been using the placeholder “Model 2” for this model. The reasoning is simple — 2 is smaller than 3. Many automakers use numbers these days for their models (e.g., BMW 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, etc.; Volkswagen ID.3, ID4, etc.; Audi A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, etc.), and the pattern is always the same — smaller cars or SUVs have smaller numbers. Yes, I know “Model 3” was a workaround for not being able to use “Model E” (Ford wouldn’t release the trademark), because Tesla needed to spell S-E-X-Y. But that doesn’t really matter in my opinion — it’s now called Model 3, and it’s a good size for a Model 3 (competes against the BMW 3 Series, for example).

Also worth noting — it’s not called the Model 3 because it’s the 3rd Tesla model. It’s the 4th Tesla model (order of models is: Roadster, Model S, Model X, Model 3).

All of that said, I wouldn’t be opposed to the smaller model being called something else. The only problem is that it can’t be, because it has to be the Model 2, because …

… the next 3 vehicles in the Tesla lineup need to be:

Model 2

Model 4

Model My Shirt

This is a requirement because then the lineup can be: 2 S-3-X-Y 4 My Shirt.

Is there any other option at this point?

As far as what I was going to reveal, it’s at the 29 second mark in this video:

Oh, and there’s also this.

#FunFriday

