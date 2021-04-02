India’s Tata Power Launches SOLAROOF Campaign

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power utility, and it is putting more of its weight behind solar now — rooftop solar, no less. It is running a nationwide ad campaign — in both digital and print media — title SOLAROOF.

The campaign is not just for residential buyers, but also for commercial, industrial, and institutional buyers.

It is running in 31 cities in total. Tata Power has rooftop solar power solutions available in 26 states, 7 Union Territories, and 94 Indian cities.

Tata Power installed its first rooftop solar system in 1991. It has installed a total of 464 MW of rooftop solar PV systems across the country. It also has 5.4 GW of utility-scale solar projects installed across India.

“As the leading power utility of the country, it is our constant endeavor to contribute to protecting the environment through cleaner and greener ways of consuming energy,” Ravinder Singh, Chief of Tata Power’s Solar Rooftop Business, said. “With ‘SOLAROOF’, we wish to create awareness around our smart and sustainable Solar Rooftop solutions and help customers across the country to migrate to cost effective and environment friendly energy solutions.”

Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, added: “The future begs the question what kind of planet are we leaving behind for our children. In this context solar energy and sustainability are what the campaign embraces. Tata Power advocates life that harnesses the energy of the planet in an economical and easy to adopt way that is also financially viable. A combination of advocacy and a lifelong commitment that will make the brand resonate across homes in India.”

Putting Tata’s name behind rooftop solar power in a large-scale ad campaign is bound to stimulate a lot of sales. How many? We’ll see.

