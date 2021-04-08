Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
whole house fan
The StealthPro 7 from QuietCool is a bada$$ whole house fan. I have this one in my home and vouch for its awesomeness.

Buildings

Whole House Fans: Do They Work? Are They Safe? Do They Save Money?

Published

Summer reminds us every year that our homes can get hot and uncomfortable. Air conditioning is expensive to buy and expensive to operate, using a ton of electricity. HVAC is typically the biggest user of energy in the average home. AC is also unhealthy. Just think of all those dust particles, allergens, VOCs, chemicals, and other in-home pollutants circulating again and again in your home. Every time you flush a #2, for instance, literal particles of poo are sent airborne (so close the toilet seat to reduce that, first and foremost!). Some of those particles settle on your bathroom surfaces, while others stay in the air until they are taken care of by filters (assuming you remember to clean or change them regularly, which most people don’t). But others, like the toxic indoor air chemical pollutants off-gassing from your paint, drywall, carpet, furniture and more, are not typically captured by filters but rather just stay and accumulate in your indoor air.

Whole House Fans For The Win

Whole house fans are a great AC alternative. The idea of a whole house fan is that it pulls air from any open window, and blasts hot air out, through the attic and roof. It’s simple in theory. The fan, properly placed, can pull air from windows throughout the house, as it is typically a very high powered motor (400 watts, according to my watt meter, about the same as 7 incandescent light bulbs). This is best used right around dusk, when temperatures drop as day turns into night time. Any room you don’t need cooled (unused rooms), you can keep the windows closed while the fan is on, which makes its suction power even better for those windows that are open.

The image at the top shows what a whole house fan looks like. The ducting and fan are in the attic, and the only thing you see in the home is the vent on the right there. There’s a flap inside that is closed to keep hot attic air from getting into your home, and when the fan is turned on, the flap opens from the suction and air starts to flow up and out.

How Long Do You Have To Run A Whole House Fan?

The answer to this question, of course, depends on the size of your home, and the number of rooms you’re trying to cool.

In my experience, running a whole house fan for an hour every night before going to bed cools the sleeping spaces in my home pretty well. On particularly hot days, I’ll set the timer for 2 hours. But in practical terms, it’s usually an hour, which is very efficient. Using 400 watts, it translates into 400 watts x 1 hour x 30 nights = 12 kilowatt hours per month. That’s about half a cup of mediocre coffee per month in cost for the average electricity rate in the US, compared to about $45 a month (15 cups of mediocre coffee) for a central AC, meaning a whole house fan can save you over $500 a year AND remove poo particles from your indoor air.

Additional benefits include a lot less maintenance (no filters to change, only one moving part, etc), no need for expensive AC repair and maintenance folks, and less chemicals.

What About In The Winter?

It’s a beautiful thing — the whole house fan works in the winter, too, though obviously less than in the summer. Anytime the temp outside is more desirable than the temp inside, turn that thing on. So in the winter, in the middle of the day, you can ventilate your house when it’s relatively warm outside, and have all the fresh air (a rarity in winter). The whole house fan is just a tool you can use, and if you use it well, it can cut bills and improve your home’s indoor air quality.

When Does A Whole House Fan Not Make Sense?

A whole house fan does have its limits. If you live by a freeway or a coal plant, you might have a lot of particulate pollution in the air around your home. There is no filter on the whole house fan. It will bring in whatever is outside. In this case, it might cool your home, but it might also bring in some toxic stuff.

The other reason a whole house fan wouldn’t work is in places like South Florida, where the outside air temp often doesn’t really drop that much at night. I spent some time in Fort Lauderdale, and dear lord, that place is sticky hot. Night time temps may fluctuate very little:

Some wonder about mold, and hypothetically, if your home is very humid, venting that humidity into the attic, especially if your installer doesn’t put a big enough vent in the attic eave, *could* increase the chance of mold? It hardly is worth mentioning, as after a search, I found no real evidence, but there are forums and blogs where people posit the possibility. (Are those people just trolls from the AC-industrial complex? haha). Who knows, but a lack of compelling evidence means it’s not likely a problem in any real way.

Also, as we continue to find more reasons that natural gas was a fool’s errand, the other caveat with whole house fans is that they don’t play nice with fireplaces, gas furnaces, or other gas appliances. Pilot lights, backdrafts, and smoke/ash from fireplaces would be a concern with the whole house fan. Ask a pro if you have any of these prior to installing. And for the love of Planet A, get rid of your gas appliances asap, electrify things, do energy efficiency first, and then zero out with solar.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Cruise Talks Autonomous Driving Tech, Regulations, & Auto Design

New Podcast: Battery Mineral Mining Policies & Regional Trends

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Scott Cooney (twitter: scottcooney) is a serial eco-entrepreneur hellbent on making the world a better place for all its residents. After starting and selling two mission driven companies, Scott started a third and lost his shirt. After that, he bought a new shirt at Goodwill and started this media company and once it was making enough, he was just smart enough to hire someone smarter than him to run it. He then started Pono Home, a service that greens homes, which has, by the end of 2020, performed efficiency retrofits on more than 13,000 homes and small businesses, saving customers more than $3.3 million a year on their utilities. Previously, Scott was an adjunct professor of Sustainability in the MBA program at the University of Hawai'i, green business startup coach, and author of Build a Green Small Business: Profitable Ways to Become an Ecopreneur (McGraw-Hill), and Green Living Ideas.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Do Solar Panels Need Cleaning & Maintenance? The What, How, How Often, When, & Why

You got your rooftop solar array, you’re stoked with your zeroed-out electric bill, and you’ve plugged in your EV to drive on sunshine. Then...

4 hours ago
Heat Pump Water Heater Diagram, courtesy of Energy Star Heat Pump Water Heater Diagram, courtesy of Energy Star

Consumer Technology

Upgrading A Water Heater: Heat Pump, Solar, Or On Demand? The Tech & The Pros & Cons Of Each

The water heater is one of the bigger users of energy in the home, making that old heater you’ve got a great candidate for...

March 25, 2021

Climate Change

True Darkness Is Necessary: How Artificial Light Affects Our Environment & Health

We are losing our dark skies due to increased artificial lighting at night, and it's not good for humans or animals. Learn more about...

March 26, 2020

Clean Power

Floating Solar On Pumped Hydro, Part 2: Better Efficiency, But More Challenging Engineering

The concept of putting floating solar panels on pumped hydro reservoirs is fascinating, but not a slam dunk. This 2nd article covers an additional...

December 26, 2019

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.