Fake Grimes tweet.

#RIPElon Oddities, Volkswagen News, Xpeng P7 Rapid Sales Growth — CleanTechnica Top 20

Published

The top 20 articles on CleanTechnica last week were led by an odd bunch, starting with the super weird origins of the #RIPElon tag on Twitter. A news roundup of Volkswagen stories was also a hot topic. And then there was the Xpeng P7’s record-fast rise to 20,000 cumulative sales. For those stories and more, scroll down below and click through on the ones that interest you — whether to read them or to dive into the discussion threads while they’re still open.

  1. One Person Or A Small Group Was Behind #RIPElon. The SEC & FBI Should Investigate This Further.
  2. Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Trinity, SEAT — A Trifecta Of Volkswagen News
  3. The Xpeng P7 Achieves 20,000 Sales Quicker Than Any Other Vehicle From A Chinese EV Startup
  4. EVs Are Already At Price Parity, But The Electric CARS Act Would Make Them Irresistible
  5. Top Electric Models In 8 European Countries In February — 108 Models Ranked
  6. Lithium-Ion Recycling Company Is Going Public
  7. Some Thoughts On Why Tesla Is The World’s Most Shorted Stock
  8. Atlantic Ocean Circulation Weakest In A Millennium
  9. Volkswagen ID.4 & Tesla Model Y Highway Range Test — A Look Behind The Numbers
  10. Polaris Teases New Electric UTV Developed With Zero Motorcycles
  11. Implications Of Tesla FSD Beta If It Cuts Crashes Dramatically?
  12. Watch The All-Electric Audi RS e-tron GT Go From 0 To 159 MPH In Almost Total Silence
  13. Behold: From Humble Energy Efficient Electric Motor To Climate Hero
  14. Yara Kickstarts Green Ammonia Industry With Green Hydrogen
  15. Wave Energy To Gild The Floating Wind Turbine Lily In Ireland
  16. 3 Truths About Electric Vehicles
  17. Why Did 70,000 People Buy NIO & Xpeng EVs Instead Of Teslas In China Last Year?
  18. Renewables = 20.6% of US Electricity in 2020
  19. Morgan Stanley: The Oil Industry Is About To Become Worthless
  20. Electric Car Batteries Need Far Less Raw Material Than Fossil-Fuel Cars — New Study

Aside from some of the articles that appeared in that top 20 list above, we published a handful of original pieces that you won’t find anywhere else (or that at least include original charts). In case you missed any of those, here they are:

  1. Market Share Of Electric Vehicles In 6 Top European Countries
  2. Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview With BloombergNEF’s Head Of Clean Power Research
  3. Reskilling To Renewables From Oil & Gas — CleanTechnica Interview
  4. Volvo CEO: Totally Convinced No One Will Want A Gas Car In 2030
  5. Norway At 79.1% Plugin Electric Market Share In February
  6. Volvo XC40 Siblings Shine In The Netherlands — February EV Sales Report
  7. UK Plugin Vehicle Share Hits 13% In February, Up 2.3× Year-On-Year — Diesels Down 61%
  8. Germany Plugin Electric Vehicle Share Hits 20.7% In Record February, Up 3x Year-On-Year
  9. France Plugin Share Grows To 13.2% In February Up Two-Thirds Year-On-Year
  10. Sweden Plugin Electric Vehicle Share At 34.8% In Record February
  11. Time Turns Many Tesla Doubters Into Tesla Superfans
  12. First Drive Of The New Chevy Bolt EUV With Super Cruise
  13. The Swagtron EB7 Plus E-Bike Adjusts To Fit Anyone & Folds To Fit Anywhere
  14. Cleantech Media Survival & Value
 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica's originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

Clean Transport

Ford, Volkswagen, Tesla, NIO, & Xpeng Market Caps — Do They Make Sense?

These 5 companies are each quite different from the other. The point here is not to debate whether any of these companies should be...

3 hours ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Account For 4.6% Of New Vehicle Sales In January In Italy

Originally published on opportunity:energy. Italy’s plugin car market saw a rather soft start to 2021, following a sparkling end of 2020 that was marked...

8 hours ago

Cars

Insane Features of Tesla’s Rebooted Roadster

Originally published on EV Annex. by: Charles Morris We haven’t been hearing much about Tesla’s next-gen Roadster lately, as the company has been keeping its...

8 hours ago

Cars

Tesla’s New Engagement Hub

Tesla recently launched its newest platform, the Engagement Platform, which is a platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla owners clubs. The...

10 hours ago

