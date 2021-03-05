The Xpeng P7 Achieves 20,000 Sales Quicker Than Any Other Vehicle From A Chinese EV Startup

Xpeng isn’t seeing blockbuster electric vehicle sales yet, but its first model just hit the market slightly more than two years ago and the company was formed approximately 7 years ago, so it would be hard to expect 100,000+ annual sales so quickly. That said, it has left the starting line quickly and already has a few records to its name.

One of those record firsts was just reached. The company’s P7 electric sedan reached 20,181 cumulative sales thanks to 1,409 deliveries in February. Being a little more than a year old, that’s the quickest that a car from a Chinese EV startup has reached 20,000 cumulative sales.

Xpeng had 2,223 vehicle deliveries in February and 6,015 in January, which came to a 577% increase over the first two months of 2020.

The big news this week from the company, though, is that the company is starting to put lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in its cars for the Chinese market. (You may recall that Tesla also shifted to LFP batteries for the base version of its Model 3 in China.) Deliveries of the LFP-packed Xpeng G3 will start in April of this year, 2021, and deliveries of the LFP-packed Xpeng P7 will start in May.

The P7 and G3 were amazing offerings before, in my opinion, and this makes them even more competitive. Their driving range and tech seem like they’d result in much higher starting prices. As noted earlier this week, the G3 electric crossover now starts at just 180,000 yuan ($27,800) before subsidies (or 149,800 yuan/$23,150 after subsidies). That model has 400 km (249 miles) of range, according to the NEDC rating system. The Xpeng P7 costs 229,900 yuan ($35,500) after subsidies and an NEDC-rated range of 480 km (298 miles). That base model also comes with the XPILOT 2.5+ semi-autonomous driving suite (higher trims come with XPILOT 3.0). The higher trim P7, meanwhile, offers 706 km (439 miles) of range on a full charge.

“The new versions will effectively expand the P7’s driving range spectrum to 480-700+km NEDC from the current 580-700+km,” Xpeng notes.

This is the autonomy-related hardware in an Xpeng P7:

14 cameras

5 millimeter-wave radars

12 ultrasonic sensors

NVIDIA Xavier system-on-the-chip computing platform

Bosch iBooster brake system

Here’s a table Xpeng provided of the new RWD Standard Range P7 versus the existing RWD Long Range P7:

Related: Why Did 70,000 People Buy NIO & Xpeng EVs Instead Of Teslas In China Last Year?

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here