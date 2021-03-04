Connect with us

Watch The All-Electric Audi RS e-tron GT Go From 0 To 159 MPH In Almost Total Silence

Reading the specs of the recently revealed Audi RS e-tron GT promises a wild ride. For starters, the car is packing a pair of electric motors good for some 637 HP and over 600 lb-ft of torque. More than enough, in other words, to place the 4-door GT firmly at the top of the supercar pile just a generation ago — and enough for Audi to confidently declare that sub-4-second 0-60 MPH runs are possible. But, like, are they? That’s what the good people over at Automann TV wanted to find out.

The good news is that the series production RS e-tron is more than capable of living up to the hype. On a full charge, the Automann crew managing to get from 0-100 km/h (62 MPH) in just 3.2 seconds using the car’s advanced launch control system, which uses information from the ABS’ wheel speed sensors to ensure that those 637 horses are working to drag the car forward, and not wasting energy spinning tires. As impressive as that is, it’s even more impressive than it looks on the surface, because the car was running on winter tires when it made that 3.2 second run. (!)

What’s more, the fun doesn’t stop at just 100 km/h. According to Automann’s RaceBox Pro, the powerful electric Audi went from 100-200 km/h in just 7 seconds, eventually hitting 159 MPH on Germany’s Autobahn before the Automann guys had to back off. I mean — that’s just staggering performance any way you slice it.

In short: the new electric Audi GT is every bit as fast as it looks, and represents a fantastic next step in the VW/Audi group’s march towards full-line electrification. But don’t take my word for any of that, watch the Automann video for yourself (it’s in English) and see what you think.

Pretty wild, isn’t it? That 100-200 km/h run is really impressive, too, as the general consensus among street racers seems to be that EV performance is incredible off the line (from a standstill, in other words), but begins to drop off at highway speeds. 100-200 in 7 seconds isn’t quite at the level of some of the faster ICE tuner cars yet (here’s an E85-fueled Porsche 997TT running 60-130 MPH in under 5 seconds, for comparison), but that 7 seconds is nothing to be ashamed of, either. The next generation of EVs should start to get close to the fastest ICE cars, and that will really be fun!

What do you guys think? Is the Audi RS e-tron GT a genuine competitor to Tesla’s Model S and the upcoming Lucid Air, or is it in another class entirely? Is it going to cannibalize Porsche Taycan sales, or are Audi and Porsche buyers different enough that there’s room for both EVs in VW’s portfolio? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know. While you’re thinking about all that, here’s some good, old-fashioned 100-200 km runs in a comparison montage of a whole bunch of car from Automann. Enjoy!

Source | Images:  Automann TV, via Drivetribe.

 
 
