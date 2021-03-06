Market Share of Electric Vehicles in 6 Top European Countries

Following up on last month’s inaugural report on plugin vehicle market share in 6 major European markets and China, here’s a look at how much market share plugin vehicles had in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden in February, and also in January and February combined. (For now, China is excluded, because it takes a while for Chinese data to come in. I will update the charts later in the month.)

First, let’s start with the charts, and then I’ll add a little commentary on what’s going on. Also, as usual, I’m putting interactive charts on the bottom of the article — I heavily prefer those charts, but they don’t show well on at least some mobile devices. Also, there is one interactive chart down there that I don’t have a static version of here in the middle of the article.

I’m also including these charts without Norway so that the trends for the other countries can be seen better:

As we can see, the Netherlands saw big drops in market share in January and February compared to 2020 as a whole. The Netherlands is particularly good at being a bubble market at the end of the year, and 2020 showed that again. The start of 2020 is still looking quite good compared to other years (perhaps I will create charts on that as well), but the slow beginning of the year makes 2021 look worse than 2020 for the time being. Stay tuned.

Sweden has seen a similar trend for fully electric vehicles (though, not quite as extreme), but plugin hybrids have had such a big sales boost that they’ve actually pulled plugin vehicle market share in the country higher in 2021 already than in all of 2020, which is a great sign for the plugin vehicle share of 2021 overall since plugin sales are typically worst at the beginning of the year and best at the end.

France’s trends are much more moderated, nearly flat.

And then in Germany, we get the most positive signs. 2021 is already crushing 2020 in both full electric vehicle market share and overall plugin vehicle market share. Germany may be the plugin vehicle story of the year so far.

The UK followed a very similar path as Germany, just not quite as dramatic. Again, though, this bodes well for full-year 2021 expectations, since we should see BEV and overall plugin vehicle market share grow through the year.

Any other thoughts on these results?

Special thanks to Max Holland for doing much of the legwork at the beginning of each month that led to this analysis.

