Polaris Teases New Electric UTV Developed With Zero Motorcycles

Published

Earlier this week, Polaris released a new video teasing the company’s upcoming electric Ranger UTV. This isn’t the modest 30 HP EV that it’s been marketing for a while now, though — this is a big one. The first of a new generation of electric utility vehicles developed with Polaris’ new partner, Zero Motorcycles. And, if the video is to be believed, it is going to be a monster!

The video teases the collaboration with Zero that we first covered back in October, and shows off Zero’s bigger range of 110 HP motorcycles. If that implication turns out to be accurate, that means the next electric Polaris Ranger will have nearly 400% more power than its current offering, which should translate to some thrilling off-road adventures for everyone involved. And, crucially, it’s not a crazy assumption to think that Polaris will go big — check out this screencap from the video (above).

Image courtesy Polaris.

That ZF lithium-ion battery is part of Zero Motorcycles’ Z Force technology suite that includes the company’s Z Force motor and proprietary Cypher OS, which “acts as a conductor to direct and integrate all subordinate motorcycle systems. It delivers precise performance seamlessly for a consistently superior riding experience,” according to the company’s website. More importantly for this project, though, is Cypher’s ability to deliver a number of customizable user experiences using the same hardware set, so we might very well be looking at a stout Zero SR/F power train that’s been “tuned” to deliver a heavy-duty utility experience on one end of the options, and a sporty, off-road fun experience on the other.

If that is what’s indeed on the cards, it would go well with Polaris’ well-established sort of “work hard/play hard” marketing angle for its side-by-sides, and could set the stage for similar electric vehicles from Honda, Yamaha, and others — especially now that those companies have committed to a shared battery/charging standard.

e-Ranger gets to work; image courtesy Polaris.

What do you guys think? Will Polaris and Zero be able to pull away from the pack and deliver the kind of electrified experience that UTV buyers are looking for, or will these vehicles only appeal to niche buyers and municipalities who are committed to EVs for political reasons while the market remains mostly ICE-powered? I’m on the “electric is better” side of things, but this one’s a tough call for me, so I’m looking forward to read what CT’s sharpest cookies have to say about it.

Source | Images:   Polaris Off Road – International.

 
 
New Podcast: How NVIDIA Is Bringing Autonomy To Automakers

Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

