The Swagtron EB7 Plus Adjusts To Fit Anyone & Folds To Fit Anywhere

Published

Electric bikes come in all shapes and sizes to suit a range of applications and riders. We reviewed the Swagtron EB5 two years ago and found it to be a capable, compact folding electric bike.

The Swagtron EB7 Plus takes the compact footprint of the EB5 and kicks everything up a notch in just about every way. Right off the bat, the sturdy frame has been improved with a rear shock and larger tires that work together to deliver a more comfortable ride.

Disclaimer: Swagtron provided this ebike to the author free of charge for the purposes of this review.

Image credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

The frame itself is unique in that it was designed to offer maximum functionality in an extremely compact footprint. That brings multiple benefits to the table as it results in a folding bike that only tips the scales at 42 pounds. Its lighter weight makes it easier to put into the trunk or into the back of a truck when it’s time to hit the road.

The flexible design of the EB7 Plus impressed me as it enabled a wide range of riders to use the same bike. I am a large adult human, at 6 foot 2 inches and 205 pounds and was very impressed that the same bike that was capable of supporting me on a 15 mile ride across town could be adjusted to fit my 10 year old son.

Image credit: Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Power from the 350 watt rear hub motor is plenty for a range of casual uses and rider sizes that make the EB7 Plus an ideal bike to put in an RV, boat, or rental house for occasional use. We took it out for multiple family rides and loved that it was able to comfortably support anyone in the family, simply by raising or lowering the seat.

A handlebar mounted backlit LCD screen provides the interface with the bike and makes it easy to change the pedal assist mode, see information about the current trip and battery capacity at a glance. It’s everything you need in a compact package.

Out back, the rear derailleur and 7 speed gear package offers flexibility on the mechanical side of the bike and, when paired with the different pedal assistance modes, is a surprisingly capable package. My sons didn’t need nearly as much pedal assistance when riding, whereas I often enjoyed the bike in more of a moped mode, letting the motor do the work with a simple twist of the throttle.

An integrated front headlight was a godsend on more than one occasion as it offers increased visibility to cars and visibility of the road ahead when the sun goes down.

The battery in the Swagtron EB7 Plus is removable, making it easy and affordable to pick up a second battery for longer trips. It’s a nice option that’s unheard of for bikes in this class and price point, at just $699.

Overall, the Swagtron EB7 Plus is a welcome offering in the folding ebike space with an impressive set of features at a budget price. We loved its ability to fit in any of our cars, and  fit anyone in the family when the time came to ride. At this price point, the components clearly aren’t top of the line, but those are easily upgraded if you find yourself putting more miles on the bike than planned.

Specs

  • Range: 20 miles
  • Battery: UL-compliant 36-volt Li-ion battery
  • Motor: 350 watt rear hub motor
  • Top Speed: 18.6 mph
  • Assistance Modes: Throttle and pedal assist
  • Weight: 42.3 pounds
  • Lights: Integrated front LED headlight
  • Weight Capacity: 264 pounds
  • Folded Size: 29.5 x 16.5 x 25.9 in
  • Charging Time: 3-4 hours
  • Price: $699
 
 
Written By

I'm a tech geek passionately in search of actionable ways to reduce the negative impact my life has on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Live intentionally, make conscious decisions, love more, act responsibly, play. The more you know, the less you need. As an activist investor, Kyle owns long term holdings in BYD, SolarEdge, and Tesla.

