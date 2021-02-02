Published on February 2nd, 2021 | by Zachary Shahan0
Best Electric Bikes & Electric Motorcycles, Lithium Stock Boom — CleanTechnica Top 20
February 2nd, 2021 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica story this past week was about the US Army’ latest foray into the electric vehicle market, followed by the 9th piece in a series about a Tesla Cybertruck–inspired tiny home for the homeless. The third most popular CleanTechnica story of the past week was a debate that has basically been going on for several years — this time with comments from both Waymo’s CEO and Tesla’s CEO.
This is also the start of a new month, so this roundup of our top stories also covers the top CleanTechnica pieces of the past month. The winners in January included our list of 21 top electric bikes and electric motorcycles, the boom in lithium and other cleantech-related stocks that has come along with the boom in Tesla [TSLA], and an op-ed on why size matters when it comes to the Tesla Cybertruck.
Scroll down below to find the top CleanTechnica stories of the past week and the past month.
Top CleanTechnica Stories of the Week
- USA Wins Electric Vehicle Battery Battle With Assist From US Army
- Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Micro Tiny Home For The Homeless (Part 9)
- Waymo Boss Takes Shots At Tesla & FSD — Nothing New Here (Update: Elon Musk Responds)
- GM Pushes Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology For Long Haul Trucks
- Researchers Claim Redox Flow Battery Breakthrough Will Cost $25 Per kWh Or Less
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Drive Review, Take 3! It’s Not A Tesla, & That’s Good
- Avoiding Oceanic Disaster: Norsepower Installs First Tiltable Rotorsails
- Unlimited E-Bike Conversion Kit Lets You Electrify Your Favorite Bike
- LEF Is A Dutch E-Bike/Car Chimera Promising 66 Miles Of Range With No Pedaling Necessary
- Redefined & Renewed: My Review Of The Volvo XC40 Recharge
- How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Q4 Earnings Call (Livestream)
- Update On EV Charging Infrastructure Plan For Biden Administration
- Scania Ditches Fuel Cell Trucks To Focus On Full Electric
- Meet CityQ, The 4-Wheeled Electric “Car-eBike” That Can Carry Passengers & Cargo
- JinkoSolar Begins Construction On 20 Gigawatt Solar Cell Factory
- Climate Crisis Gets Help From Millions Of Tiny Little Heat Pumps
- Tesla Model Y 3rd Row Seat Fits 6-Foot (183 cm) Man (Barely)
- Reader Tip & Pic Of SpaceX Phobos — 2nd SpaceX Oil Rig
- Porsche 3D-Prints EV Parts That Are 10% Lighter & Twice As Strong
- Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions
Top CleanTechnica Stories of the Month
- 21 Best E-Bikes & Electric Motorcycles You Can Buy in 2021
- Lithium Miners & Battery Makers Are Feeling The Tesla Effect
- Order For 2500 Nikola Electric Garbage Trucks Cancelled
- Elon Musk Invited To Build A Tesla Factory At Soon-To-Be-Vacant Honda Site
- Op-Ed: The New Harley-Davidson Serial 1 E-Bike Is Bullsh*t
- Unlimited E-Bike Conversion Kit Lets You Electrify Your Favorite Bike
- USA Wins Electric Vehicle Battery Battle With Assist From US Army
- Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Micro Tiny Home For The Homeless (Part 9)
- Waymo Boss Takes Shots At Tesla & FSD — Nothing New Here (Update: Elon Musk Responds)
- A Drone Saves The Day In An Unusual Way
- Panasonic About To Start Producing Tesla’s 4680 Battery Cells
- JinkoSolar Begins Construction On 20 Gigawatt Solar Cell Factory
- GM Pushes Ahead With Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology For Long Haul Trucks
- Leaked & Confidential Volkswagen ID.4 Strength/Weaknesses Assessment
- Researchers Claim Redox Flow Battery Breakthrough Will Cost $25 Per kWh Or Less
- SpaceX Cargo Dragon Splashes Down Loaded With Science Experiments
- Cobalt Banished From New Lithium-Ion Electric Vehicle Batteries
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Drive Review, Take 3! It’s Not A Tesla, & That’s Good
- The Great Used Chevy Bolt Battery Recall Schlamozzle
- A Sustainable Alternative To Portable Power Generators
CleanTechnica Exclusives
Aside from simply pointing out our most popular stories of the week and month, I also want to take a moment to highlight original, exclusive content on CleanTechnica in recent weeks.
Included in that group are an in-depth look at home energy efficiency, a followup piece on that, and the third installment on a series about energy-efficient driving.
We also had not one, not two, but three Ford Mustang Mach-E reviews from Tesla owners (including myself). Incidentally, the CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, tweeted and retweeted support for two of those articles (and probably just didn’t see the third).
Chanan Bos published his usual quarterly report for CleanTechnica examining the statements and trends of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA] analysts before the quarterly Tesla conference call — the only such report we’re aware of. We also published a piece linking the long, dramatic Tesla short seller story and the hot GameStop short seller/short squeeze story, which was a followup to a piece on how Tesla retail investors had an advantage over larger investors.
As usual, we also published EV market share and monthly or quarterly sales results — in Europe, China, Germany, France, and the USA (twice).
I also published a report on solar and wind power growth in the UK from 2012 to 2020. The charts show a heavy move away from fossil fuels and into renewable energy.
We had our 9th article in a series about a Cybertruck-inspired tiny home for the homeless, a deep dive into green hydrogen with Mark Z. Jacobson, and a podcast on how the scooter-sharing industry should proceed to overcome its biggest hurdles.
Plus, we had a review of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge, a 3-year review of the Kia Soul EV, a review of the Wallbox Pulsar Plus, and a review of the VanMoof S3. And we got some insights from the crew that recently broke the EV cannonball record in a Porsche Taycan.
Lastly, we are trying to get more people to provide input to the Joe Biden administration on a nationwide electric vehicle network.
What do you think? What did you love on CleanTechnica in the past month, or just the past week? If you do appreciate out original content, by the way, please consider becoming a member, supporter, or ambassador.
