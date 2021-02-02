Best Electric Bikes & Electric Motorcycles, Lithium Stock Boom — CleanTechnica Top 20

February 2nd, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica story this past week was about the US Army’ latest foray into the electric vehicle market, followed by the 9th piece in a series about a Tesla Cybertruck–inspired tiny home for the homeless. The third most popular CleanTechnica story of the past week was a debate that has basically been going on for several years — this time with comments from both Waymo’s CEO and Tesla’s CEO.

This is also the start of a new month, so this roundup of our top stories also covers the top CleanTechnica pieces of the past month. The winners in January included our list of 21 top electric bikes and electric motorcycles, the boom in lithium and other cleantech-related stocks that has come along with the boom in Tesla [TSLA], and an op-ed on why size matters when it comes to the Tesla Cybertruck.

Top CleanTechnica Stories of the Week

Top CleanTechnica Stories of the Month





Aside from simply pointing out our most popular stories of the week and month, I also want to take a moment to highlight original, exclusive content on CleanTechnica in recent weeks.

Included in that group are an in-depth look at home energy efficiency, a followup piece on that, and the third installment on a series about energy-efficient driving.

We also had not one, not two, but three Ford Mustang Mach-E reviews from Tesla owners (including myself). Incidentally, the CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, tweeted and retweeted support for two of those articles (and probably just didn’t see the third).

Ford Mustang Mach-E — 1st Impressions https://t.co/Ob34293A55 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 27, 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E 1st Drive Review, Take 3! It’s Not A Tesla, & That’s Good https://t.co/x5GMbT7EDE — CleanTechnica (@cleantechnica) January 30, 2021

Chanan Bos published his usual quarterly report for CleanTechnica examining the statements and trends of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA] analysts before the quarterly Tesla conference call — the only such report we’re aware of. We also published a piece linking the long, dramatic Tesla short seller story and the hot GameStop short seller/short squeeze story, which was a followup to a piece on how Tesla retail investors had an advantage over larger investors.

As usual, we also published EV market share and monthly or quarterly sales results — in Europe, China, Germany, France, and the USA (twice).

I also published a report on solar and wind power growth in the UK from 2012 to 2020. The charts show a heavy move away from fossil fuels and into renewable energy.

We had our 9th article in a series about a Cybertruck-inspired tiny home for the homeless, a deep dive into green hydrogen with Mark Z. Jacobson, and a podcast on how the scooter-sharing industry should proceed to overcome its biggest hurdles.

Plus, we had a review of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge, a 3-year review of the Kia Soul EV, a review of the Wallbox Pulsar Plus, and a review of the VanMoof S3. And we got some insights from the crew that recently broke the EV cannonball record in a Porsche Taycan.

Lastly, we are trying to get more people to provide input to the Joe Biden administration on a nationwide electric vehicle network.

