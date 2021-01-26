Tesla Model Y 3rd Row Seat Fits 6-Foot (183 cm) Man (Barely)

January 26th, 2021 by Kurt Lowder

Many people have been speculating that the 3rd row of the Tesla Model Y would only fit small children and very tiny adults. Well, that is not exactly the case. Ever since it was announced, I have imagined friends playing a few rounds of paper, rock, scissors to see who must endure the limited legroom. As it turns out, the backseat ride, for a short trip at least, will not be too harsh for an adult who is 6 feet (183 cm) tall or less.

In the video below, a 6-foot man demonstrates what it is like for him to sit in the dreaded back row. While his head just barely touches the glass, he’s surprised how much leg room he has. During the video, he does a thorough job of showing you what the third row is like with the different seat configurations. Additionally, he reveals what it’s like to put in child car seats and luggage.

Obviously, some cargo room is lost with the third-row seats, but several clever designs enable a number of useful seat configurations, whether for 7 people or large cargo needs. The bottom compartment of the Model Y really makes the difference, as it is quite large.

I have to say I am impressed with the third row, and that it will meet the needs of many customers. While the third row is not ideal for road trips, it can certainly handle your average group of adults — though certainly not the Harlem Globetrotters.

As many of you will recall, the third row will set you back $3,000. That is a small price to pay to be the coolest, most sustainable parent on the block. I must admit, with the panoramic glass ceiling, my inner child desperately wants to ride in the third row. All kidding aside, it is an impressive engineering feat that Tesla could manufacture a somewhat affordable 7 seater this early in the evolution of electric vehicles. In coming years, there will be larger electric SUVs and trucks with more room, but for now, the Model Y will meet the needs of large families and groups.

As much as I like the Model Y, at 6’4″ I am waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck. It will be interesting to see the aftermarket 3rd rows that get put into the bed of the Cybertruck. Also, I cannot wait to see the first Cybertruck that is converted into a limousine.









Complete our 3-minute reader survey!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode