Tesla Cybertruck-Inspired Micro Tiny Home For The Homeless (Part 9)

January 30th, 2021 by Kurt Lowder

It’s been a while since we have had a new edition of this happy, feel-good story. If you would like to read the previous parts, here are the links: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, Part 6, Part 7, & Part 8.

Alekz Londos has delivered the new and improved version of the Micro Tiny Home! By the way, it has been the CleanTechnica audience that made all this possible with their donations and input. We could not have achieved what we had without writing multiple articles. We hope you will continue to enjoy the ride and participate in whatever ways you can.

As you can see in the picture, the Micro Tiny Home just barely fits into the back of a Toyota Prius. It was quite a sight for those passing by. Moreover, Alekz was able to save money on renting a delivery truck this time.

This whole campaign has also been carefully documented on Alekz Londos’s Facebook Page Envirolize. One of his friends had this hilarious comment to make about the picture below.

Also, a close and dear friend stopped by to check on the progress of the Micro Tiny Home Pilot Project.

Ok, just kidding, Bernie Sanders did not stop by, but we are confident he would approve of our efforts, as the Micro Tiny Home has been a great stepping stone towards permanent housing for the homeless. If you are tech-savvy, you can download the picture above and share it on social media. Maybe it will go viral and bring attention to the pilot project.

Version 2 of the Micro Tiny Home has been placed along an extremely busy intersection along the Pacific Coast Highway (Hwy 1 and River Street) in Santa Cruz, California. Along this stretch of highway, a tent city has been allowed to be erected because the COVID19 recession has left so many in dire need.

Thankfully, the second Micro Tiny Home was delivered before a massive storm that is expected to produce at least 3 inches of rain. Unfortunately, many tents in that area will likely end up flooded.

The second version has had a number of improvements. First, it has no framing. The thick, sustainably-sourced plywood was strong enough to create an exoskeleton design. Instead of rigid foam insulation, it was painted with special insulating paint. This paint was developed by NASA. It’s actually an additive composed of microscopic ceramic beads that are hollow on the inside. Alekz Londos used this innovative paint in order to lower the construction time and reduce the materials used.

Version two of the Micro Tiny Home also has an improved door as it has hydraulic shocks to push it open. The shocks are similar to those on a hatchback of a car. Additionally, the Micro Tiny Home has a small, aesthetically placed window. It was kept small for privacy reasons, but it could be bigger. It is triangular and was cut in half from a single piece of plexiglass. So it only takes one piece of plexiglass to provide a window for two different Micro Tiny Homes.

Due to generous donations, Alekz Londos was able to put a solar panel on the second version. You can contribute to the Pilot project here. He was busy shopping for over a month to find a panel that had the right combination of value, utility, and aesthetics. The solar panel and all other materials used in the construction of the Micro Tiny Home can be found on the website microtinyhome.com. The website has come a long way, and it’s ready to be shared with the media. If anyone could help out by contacting the media and sharing the website we would greatly appreciate it.

On the website, there are complete design schematics so you or others can build a micro tiny home. Maybe you cannot build, but you can build a team to one. Just wear your masks of course.

All told, we have raised more than $5,500. We found it quite easy to raise money using GoFundMe.com. While GoFundMe does charge a fee, its brand name is quite valuable, as people trust it. We have tried using other versions that are free. They do not work as well, and sometimes do not work at all. We are sharing this crucial experience in case anyone reading is inspired to build a Micro Tiny Home or some other volunteer project.

It is all good news in Part 9. The first Micro Tiny Home has survived the streets and by-ways for over a month. The police have asked that it be moved twice, but it quickly found a permanent home. The Micro Tiny Home is more like personal property as opposed to a tiny home. We have seen many stories of tiny homes being confiscated or demolished by the authorities. So far, the Micro Tiny Home has averted that heart-breaking fate.

As you may remember, the first Micro Tiny Home was given to a kind man named Ken over a month ago. Ken went missing for over 2 weeks, but thankfully the Micro Tiny Home stayed put. It was not confiscated, nor was it vandalized, as Ken’s neighbor watched over it with Ken’s possessions locked inside. We eventually found Ken, who had been in the hospital being treated for congestive heart failure.

Miraculously, while in the hospital, Ken was able to receive emergency housing. For two weeks, he has a place to sleep at night and will stay in the Micro Tiny Home during the day. After two weeks, Ken will receive full-time permanent housing, and the Micro Tiny Home will be given to the next person in need.

Stay tuned for the incredible story of Chris, the gentleman who will be living in Version 2. His harrowing story of survival will not disappoint.

PS: Alekz and I have caught a lot of flack and non-constructive criticism for this project. At some points, I had minor doubts about this project pilot. Those doubts are receding as rapidly as my hairline, and the project is going very well. I have learned a lot from Alekz in learning how to take non-constructive criticism on the chin. He shared this homemade meme with me, and now I share it with you. I hope you are well and thankful for all that you have.











