Our Biden Charging Station Plan — Update

January 21st, 2021 by Jennifer Sensiba

In a previous article, I introduced a draft plan to help the Biden Administration get the most from their plan to add 500,000 EV charging stations. I wanted to give readers a quick update and and solicit more input.

You can view the written draft here.

So far, we’ve added about 360 stations to the map where charging is needed for Interstate highways, covering the continental US. We used PlugShare’s database to see where CCS and CHAdeMO stations currently are, and then filled in the gaps. Some states need a lot of stations for non-Tesla EVs to travel well, while others are in relatively good shape at the moment. Here’s the map:

Our next step will be to add rural charging stations where they’re needed, which will take several more drafts. Even EV friendly states like California will need a lot of help there.

Finally, we will make changes to the written plan to make a final plan to share with the Biden Administration. Hopefully the administration will take our advice to get a good idea of where the stations will be needed!









