Meet CityQ, The 4-Wheeled Electric “Car-eBike” That Can Carry Passengers & Cargo

January 29th, 2021 by Derek Markham

In other e-NotABike micro-EV news, the CityQ looks like a good fit for our micromobility coverage, as it’s a 4-wheeled enclosed electric “Car-eBike” with a range of up to 43-62 miles (70-100 kilometers) per charge, a 5-hour charge time, and it can carry 2 adults (or one adult and two kids) and/or cargo.

The CityQ is a Euro-compliant small electric vehicle e-bike, which means it only has a 250W electric motor and a top speed of just 25 kilometers per hour (15.5 mph), and is similar to a sit-down cargo bike in its application, minus the need for balancing necessary for riders of 2-wheelers.

“Do you want to cycle yearlong?

But facing weather, terrain & luggage limitations?

We understand you!

CityQ – is developed to make cycling comfortable for everyone, independent of weather, car traffic and parking regulations.”

Intended for use in bike lanes on roads as well as dedicated bike paths, the CityQ e-bike (“Car-eBike”) can seat an additional adult behind the driver — or two children — plus groceries, work bags, or assorted cargo, all protected from the weather.

“In order to replace car traffic with cycling, cities need this type of innovation. Only 30% of us cycle in bad weather. CityQ makes cycling more convenient. And similar to electric cars we replace mechanics with software and connectivity. As with a Tesla car or your smart phone, CityQ can be repaired, updated and added new functionalities via the web — by automatic software updates and new App versions.” — Morten Rynning, founder of CityQ.

Unlike the non-pedaled LEF, the CityQ does have integrated pedals, but they’re not for driving the wheels directly as traditional e-bikes are, but instead they are meant to provide partial charging of the onboard battery pack while out and about (note: Core77 makes that claim, but the CityQ FAQ section says that, “Just like any bicycle, CityQ can also be propelled solely by pedaling,” so be sure to read the fine print and ask good questions before considering one).

“Imagine a Car-eBike: CityQ eBike brings you car-like comfort and technologies, capability to transport children safely and the ability to carry additional luggage. It is developed for daily urban commuting, and can be driven both on car & bike lanes.”

The CityQ weighs in at about 70 kilograms (154 lb), so it’s not a great candidate for those who have no ground-floor storage, but then again, it doesn’t require a license, registration, or insurance (plus, super low maintenance and “fuel” costs), so it’s a decent choice for a car-killer, especially if inclement weather often keeps you off your bike or e-bike. However, at a cost of about €7450 (~$9000), it’s probably beyond most our “impulse buy” budgets, but if it replaces a car, and can stand up to daily use as a hauler of people and cargo, it just might be a good option for a low-carbon local transport solution.

“Imagine cycling whenever you want despite the weather, traffic or luggage limitations. Imagine transporting your dear ones safely, your children, your bags and don’t forget the doggy.Not having to use the car or public transport going to the shop or gym, also being able to get to work, around the city or to the Beach. All of that without having to worry about parking, driving license or rainy days.”

You can find out more about the CityQ or reserve one here for €49.

