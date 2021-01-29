Update On EV Charging Infrastructure Plan For Biden Administration

January 29th, 2021 by Jennifer Sensiba

I just wanted to give another quick update for readers on the plan we are preparing for the Biden Administration. The president says he wants to put in 500,000 charging stations, and we want to make sure he knows the basics and some good places to put them. For that reason, we’re drafting a written plan with basic concepts and a map with suggestions on where chargers should be placed.

You can find the first draft of the written plan here.

I’ve been incorporating a lot of input from readers on this, and it’s deeply appreciated. Both charging station locations and ideas to pass along have all been extremely helpful. Nothing beats local knowledge, and you all have been great about sharing it with me.

As for the map, I do need to make some clarifications for readers. The map is designed to show places where CCS and CHAdeMO stations are needed. By adding several CCS plugs and one or two CHAdeMO plugs, stations could help the highest number of EV drivers. The map does not show existing stations.

There are two types of stations on the map, interstate and rural. The interstate highway stations are in GREEN and the rural stations are in BLUE.

So far, I’ve put in all of the interstate stations for the continental US, and I’m working on putting in the rural stations. As of this writing, I’ve covered the rural stations for Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. In the next week or two, I’ll get the rest of the station locations for the continental US.

Lastly, I’ll be working on Alaska and possibly Hawaii before going back to revise the written plan and incorporate more reader input. Once we have the final draft ready, we will ask readers to alert the Biden administration that we have a proposed charging station plan for them.

So far, I’ve identified 788 rough station locations. They aren’t exact, but they do show approximately where they need to be for even low range EVs to make it to most places along interstate and US highways. The final number of DC fast charging stations will be around 2,500. The rest of the stations will probably need to be lower power DC and level 2 stations.

Here’s what we have so far!











