Tesla Cybertrucks Don’t Need Garages … 2012 Tesla Model S Beats 2020 EV Competitors … Dutch EV Sales Explosion Soon The New Normal — CleanTechnica Top 20

The top three stories on CleanTechnica last week were some writer reflections or analysis on Tesla vehicles and the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market as a whole. They explained why a Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t need to park in a garage, that a 2012 Tesla Model S is still unbeaten by non-Tesla competitors — including EVs coming in 2020, and why the huge growth in EV sales in the Netherlands is something we should get used to. Read the list below to see other top stories on CleanTechnica and to click through to goodies you somehow missed or didn’t have time for during the week.

  1. Tesla’s Cybertruck Makes A Garage Obsolete — Here’s Why
  2. 2012 Tesla Model S Crushes 2020 EV Entrants
  3. Dutch Electric Vehicle Sales Explosion — Market Will NOT Return To Normal
  4. Wow, Kia! Now This Is How You Get People To #GoElectric
  5. Tesla Installed The Solarglass Roof On Our New Home — CleanTechnica Exclusive
  6. IBM Changes The Energy Storage Game With Cobalt-Free Battery
  7. New Data Shows Heat & Fast-Charging Responsible For More Battery Degradation Than Age Or Mileage
  8. Tesla Model 3 = 9th Best Selling Car In USA — CleanTechnica Report
  9. Ford F-150 Raptor vs Tesla Model X Tug Of War (Video)
  10. Thousands Of Electric Vehicle Owners Told Us This …
  11. Canadian Shop Upgrades 2015 LEAF & Triples Range To More Than 200 Miles
  12. All The Good (Under-the-Radar) News About Renewable Energy
  13. Four New Energy Storage Technologies To Power The EV Revolution
  14. Moving Beyond Lithium-Ion — A Chat With Leading Battery Researcher Kimberly See
  15. New Tesla Patent: An Electromagnetic Windshield Wiper System
  16. Taxpayers Give $400 Billion To Oil Companies Each Year, Enough For 91 Tesla Gigafactories
  17. A Tesla’s Built-In Dashcam Proved Its Owner Was Innocent
  18. Tesla Model 3 = 21% of Small + Midsize Premium Car Sales in USA — CleanTechnica Report
  19. Trump Kills The EV Tax Credit Extension
  20. Tesla [TSLA] Over $400/Share, And No One Knows Why

As usual, I also like to highlight some top original articles that help to make CleanTechnica the unique supercenter of cleantech news and analysis that it is. Here are originals that didn’t appear in the top 20 above:

 
 
