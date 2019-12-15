A Tesla’s Built-In Dashcam Proved Its Owner Was Innocent

December 15th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

A Tesla’s built-in dashcam was able to prove its owner was innocent of a small traffic violation. The owner had to go to court and fight the $171 charge, and usually in these type of situations, the judge rules in favor of the law, not the person who was accused of the violation.

This acquittal happened because the built-in dashcam proved that the Tesla owner was wrongfully ticketed. The owner of the Model 3, a Twitter user with the username “Pmoconne,” tweeted that his Tesla continues to save him money. He was issued a $171 ticket for not having a turn signal on, but the video from the dashcam shows where you can see the reflection of the turn signal blinking on the tailgate of the truck in front of him.

So my @Tesla Model 3 continues to save me more $$ @elonmusk. I was issued $171 no turn signal ticket & #dashcam was able to get it dismissed. See reflection on truck’s tailgate pic.twitter.com/QH7BVDfxMG — Tesla Crossroads of America (@pmoconne) December 13, 2019

Usually, a turn signal automatically turns off after the turn is made. Yet the cop in this case seems to not realize that’s all that’s happened and the reason he didn’t see a turn signal on the Model 3. It appears that the cop was sitting there in a “turn signal trap” type of situation and just giving out tickets, but if the Model 3’s case is at all typical, he should have been more attentive to the details so as to not give a bunch of lawful drivers tickets they will have to unfairly pay.

Yet again, though, this shows how it pays to have a Tesla. If this Tesla owner didn’t have that footage, he would have had to pay a fine for a small crime he didn’t commit. And that small crime probably would have been on his driving record.

Twitter user “JPR007” had some great ideas to expand on this advanced technology, which includes having time, date, turn signals, acceleration, and braking parameters included in the recording. Adding such data to the video feed would show the exact actions of any driver during any event, and these can often prove or disprove a charge.

Recommendation for @Tesla @elonmusk that the dashcam video should include certain parameters on the screen like time + date + turn signals + acceleration + braking All those data are live, so adding them to the video feed would be valuable — JPR007 (@jpr007) December 13, 2019

Another idea offered by “BG98021” is to add in a speed overlay that could get you out of a situation where your speed was inaccurately clocked. Including a dialog box to let you choose what parameters you would like overlaid on the video would also improve the system.

Adding a speed overlay could get you out of a situation where the officer inaccurately clocked your speed. Definitely would want a dialog box that would enable you to select the parameters you would like overlaid on the video. — BG98021 (@bg98021) December 13, 2019

With the advancing of technology, many lives are saved and many who find themselves wrongly accused of something such as speeding or not using a turn signal are proven innocent by the new technology. This creates a balance and a way for people to show actual proof of their innocence when they find themselves in a situation where the officer of the law isn’t right but your word against his or hers wouldn’t get you far without something to back it up. This tech ultimately gives the average person their power back.



