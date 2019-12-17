Wow, Kia! Now This Is How You Get People To #GoElectric

December 17th, 2019 by Chanan Bos

The electric revolution is well under way, and there is no stopping it. For automakers, the switch is very difficult as petrol practically still tuns through their veins and going cold turkey just isn’t a financially viable option. Many automakers still refuse to believe it and at best make compliance cars that are ultimately not worth it. Then there are automakers that are actually trying to switch. Sometimes it is hard to understand which automakers are which, since it’s not always that black and white, just a whole lot of grey. A lot of automakers want you to think they are switching, yet the low range, high price result shows otherwise.

Off the top of my head I could easily nominate VW, Hyundai, Kia, Peugeot, and maybe Ford among the automakers actually trying to meet the challenge (there are more but that is a whole other topic). However, besides Tesla, when it comes to actual implementation in 2019, none is further along than Kia with 2 serious EV models, the e-Niro and the e-Soul.

One other way to determine whether an automaker is serious is whether they have actually spent money on some good advertising. Until now the best electric car ad I have ever seen was MKBHD’s Tesla add for “Project Loveday” which didn’t even cost Tesla any money. Until today is, when I saw Kia’s second #GoElectric ad:

It is hard to emphasize the importance of myth-busting common EV stereotypes, and using humor to do it is one of the best possible ways. Too many people still believe that EVs lack the necessary range for a daily commute and a road trip to another part of the country. What Kia has done here is a very important step, and we think it is important to give the company the credit it deserves for it.

There are automakers like Audi, which has advertised both futuristic EVs like the Audi RSQ in the movie iRobot as well as the Audi E-Tron in various Avenger and Iron Man movies, and while perhaps inspiring and interesting to watch, it does nothing to discourage EV myths and in the end when speaking of the product itself you get a luxurious cabin for an enormous premium while an EV half the cost like the e-Niro has a lot more range.

While this ad is about its PHEV model rather than a BEV, this third ad is also quite humorous.

In any case, hats off to Kia. We look forward to seeing more and hope other car manufacturers follow suit!



