Ford F-150 Raptor vs Tesla Model X Tug Of War (Video)

December 17th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

We don’t yet have production Tesla Cybertrucks to compare to conventional pickup trucks, but the Zunigas playfully captured an entertaining break from work, a tug of war between a “big boy truck” and a “mom’s car.” That would be a Ford F-150 Raptor and a Tesla Model X. (Tip of the hat to @CybertruckN.)

At 2:55, the challenge starts. “Elon wants a real challenge? He should have gone up against a Raptor, a big boy car.”

The response of the Tesla owner, “Why don’t you take me? I have a Tesla, you have a Raptor.”

Smiling, the Raptor man asks, “You want to use the mom car?”

The challenge moves outside.

Vroom Vroom, we hear from “the real man’s truck,” and he listens to the quiet of the Tesla. “You hear that? There ain’t nothing there. This is a lost cause.” The Zunigas, intent on the tug of war between the Raptor and the Tesla Model X P100D with Ludicrous Mode, get to it.

The Raptor man is confident. “It’s going to be a smoke show, I feel bad even doing this to you, I’m probably going to jack up your chassis.”

3, 2, 1 … “Holy Crap.”

What’s the outcome? Who gets burnt? You have to watch to see.

Regarding the “mom’s car,” though, remember back in January when the mom’s car pulled a Chevy Silverado away from a Tesla Supercharger.

Yes, that’s a special mom’s car. The Tesla Model X may be the perfect soccer team SUV, but it also has a towing capacity of 5,000 lb and has been known to pull a semi truck out of the snow or an airplane on a tarmac.

Below is the original challenge between the Cybertruck and a Ford F-150. Many are eager to see a rematch. In the meantime, we just have to watch the Model X go up against an F-150.

Cybertruck pulls F-150 uphill pic.twitter.com/OfaqUkrDI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Bring it on https://t.co/pCnln1NdRO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Also enjoy this additional video tweeted below by Cybertruck Nuts:

If you watch ONE video about saving our planet. Let it be this one 😤🙏 $TSLA #Cybertruck Making the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/25V9UmJ79k — Cybertruck Nuts® (@CybertruckN) December 8, 2019





