A Life Without Fossil Fuel Consumption, + Tesla Shuttle Trip From Lethbridge To Calgary Airport

December 14th, 2019 by Guest Contributor

By Ryan Mitchell

I recently drove some Tesla Shuttle passengers, Kathryn and her parents, on a trip from Lethbridge to Calgary Airport. She has agreed to share some of her story with us.

Kathryn is a staunch believer in living a clean life and supporting a world without fossil fuel consumption. During our ride, Kathryn shared that her home consumes no fossil fuel at all due to heat pumps and the like being installed throughout — no gas stove, no furnace, no hot water tank.

Her love and enthusiasm for clean energy is also contagious. I consider myself fortunate for getting to know her. She’s inspired me to open my eyes wider and see how driving a Tesla is just the beginning (albeit, the most fun) way of living that alternative-energy lifestyle.

As for the drive from Lethbridge, it was made more enjoyable by the company of Kathryn’s parents, both intimately familiar with the city and its surrounding area. They shared with me stories of how the area evolved and what cool restaurants were where — as well as, of course, information about the wind farms nearby. These many things I did not notice on the initial drive in will make good stories for future Tesla Shuttle passengers on this route.

They were not the only ones doing the impressing, though. There were many curious questions about the minimal dash and vegan interior of the Model 3. The Full Self Driving abilities illicited some “oohs” and “ahhs” when going hands-free. The automatic lane changes were a crowd pleaser as well. And, as with most new Tesla experiences, the frunk had the last word on the list of cool “wow factors.”

At the end of it all, when we reached their final destination back at the Calgary Airport, Kathryn’s family thanked me for providing such an amazing and essential service. Serving others is what life is all about. If you can do it from the comfortable seat of your Tesla while earning a buck, well that’s just gravy. I owe my own personal thanks to Zach and the incredible support team at Tesla Shuttle. You guys allow me to live my dream and provide for my family at the same time. Truly, thank you.

